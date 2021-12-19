Georgia football 2022 signing class superlatives: Most likely freshman starter, biggest recruiting win and more

Georgia’s 2022 signing class is currently made up of 23 members. The Bulldogs have three commitments who will sign in February, but the bulk of Georgia’s No. 3 ranked recruiting class joined the program. In total, the class includes five 5-star prospects and 11 top-100 prospects. Its strength is on the defensive side of the ball, with all five 5-star signees and the top seven players in the class being defenders. But there are a few key offensive players to know in the class as well, such as quarterback Gunner Stockton or running back Branson Robinson. Below are some early thoughts and takeaways on the members of the class, and who might be able to help sooner rather than later.

Most likely to play early: Malaki Starks Yes, Starks is the highest-rated signee in the class as he is the No. 14 overall player per the 247Sports Composite rankings. But that’s not why he is the best bet to see the field early for Georgia. As head coach Kirby Smart said often this year, opportunity is a big reason why certain young players get on the field faster. Given where Georgia stands from a numbers standpoint in the secondary, Starks should have a chance to play early.

If Lewis Cine, Chris Smith and Latavious Brini all declare for the NFL draft, the Bulldogs will be looking for people who can play the safety position. That’s where Starks best has a chance to play early for the Bulldogs, as he is athletic enough to play at multiple positions for Georgia. “I think Malaki has a bright future. He’s fast,” Smart said. “Number one, he’s very intelligent. He’s high-character and you’re going to hear me repeat that over and over because that matters way more than what reputation they’re coming in with.” Best position group: Defensive backs

Despite great hauls at defensive line, running back and inside linebacker, this is an obvious answer. The Bulldogs signed five defensive backs, all of whom rate as 4-star prospects or better. Four of them rank among the top-100 players in the country. Jahmile Addae, along with Will Muschamp and Kirby Smart, addressed Georgia’s current biggest weakness by bringing in one of the best defensive back classes in recent memory. Starks and 4-star prospect Jacorey Thomas should both help Georgia at safety. Jaheim Singletary, Daylen Everette and Julian Humphrey should bring some much-needed talent to the cornerback position. This class could’ve been even better had it not gotten some bad news on Wednesday. Kamari Wilson, a 5-star safety, committed and signed with Florida while long-time Georgia commit Marquis Groves-Killebrew flipped to Texas A&M. Even with those misses, Addae still deserves major credit for how he was able to re-stock Georgia’s defensive backfield. Smart said Georgia may still be operating at a numbers disadvantage next year, but the talent in the room got a major upgrade this week. “The length and the speed is what stood out the most,” Smart said of the group. “We missed some size in recent years. We like to have length; we like to have toughness. I like intelligence; I like ball skills. I think a lot of these qualities and traits show up.” Most important recruiting win: Marvin Jones Jr.