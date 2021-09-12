UAB
7
Final
56
(2) Georgia
  • Austin Peay
    17
    Final
    (20) Ole Miss
    54
    Missouri
    28
    Final
    Kentucky
    35
    McNeese State
    7
    Final
    LSU
    34
    Vanderbilt
    24
    Final
    Colorado State
    21
  • Southeast Missouri State
    Sat, 9/18 on SEC Network+ @4:00 ET
    Missouri
    New Mexico
    Sat, 9/18 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    (5) Texas A&M
    Chattanooga
    Sat, 9/18 on SEC Network+ @4:00 ET
    Kentucky
    Tennessee Tech
    Sat, 9/18 on SEC Network+ @4:00 ET
    Tennessee
  • South Carolina
    20
    Final
    East Carolina
    17
    Pittsburgh
    41
    Final
    Tennessee
    34
    Alabama State
    0
    Final
    (25) Auburn
    62
    (13) Florida
    42
    Final
    South Florida
    20
  • (5) Texas A&M
    10
    Final
    Colorado
    7
    Mercer
    14
    Final
    (1) Alabama
    48
    (15) Texas
    21
    Final
    Arkansas
    40
    North Carolina State
    10
    Final
    Mississippi State
    24
AP Poll Top 25 Week 3: Georgia football benefits from Ohio State loss

AP Poll-Top 25-Week 3-rankings-Georgia football
Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith (11) during the Bulldogs’ game against UAB in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles)
Mackenzie Miles
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Multiple top 10 teams lost on Saturday, with Ohio State being one of the most surprising as the Buckeyes lost at home as a two-touchdown favorite.

Georgia though cruised in its second game of the season, throttling UAB 56-7. The win helped keep Georgia as the No. 2 team in the AP Poll heading into Week 3.

The Bulldogs still trail Alabama for the No. 1 ranking, while Oklahoma moved up to No. 3. Oregon is now at No. 4, with Iowa at No. 5. Georgia also stayed at No. 2 in this week’s Coaches Poll as well.

Related: Coaches Poll Top 25 Week 3: Georgia football holding strong after dominant win

Iowa State, the previous No. 9, lost at home to Iowa, while Notre Dame and Texas A&M struggled mightily and eeked out wins over Toledo and Colorado respectively.

With Stetson Bennett under center for Georgia, the Bulldogs got off to a fast start as they scored on Bennett’s first passing attempt of the game. Bennett went on to throw 5 touchdown passes, all of which came in the first half.

“We just have a lot of young players we’re trying to grow up, and we thought it would give us a calming effect to have him in with his experience and his ability to play in games, and he played really well,” Smart said on his decision to start Bennett, as opposed to an injured JT Daniels.

Three future Georgia opponents found themselves ranked, with Florida sitting at No. 11, and Auburn coming in at No. 22. Both teams will take on ranked teams this week, as Florida hosts Alabama, while the Tigers travel to Penn State. Arkansas also moved up to No. 20 following the Razorbacks’ win over Texas.

The Bulldogs will be back in Sanford Stadium this week to host South Carolina. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN.

You can see the full week 3 AP Poll below.

AP Poll Top 25 Week 3 rankings

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Oregon
  5. Iowa
  6. Clemson
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Cincinnati
  9. Ohio State
  10. Penn State
  11. Florida
  12. Notre Dame
  13. UCLA
  14. Iowa State
  15. Virginia Tech
  16. Coastal Carolina
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arizona State
  20. Arkansas
  21. UNC
  22. Auburn
  23. BYU
  24. Miami
  25. Michigan

