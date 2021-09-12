AP Poll Top 25 Week 3: Georgia football benefits from Ohio State loss

Georgia though cruised in its second game of the season, throttling UAB 56-7. The win helped keep Georgia as the No. 2 team in the AP Poll heading into Week 3.

Multiple top 10 teams lost on Saturday, with Ohio State being one of the most surprising as the Buckeyes lost at home as a two-touchdown favorite.

The Bulldogs still trail Alabama for the No. 1 ranking, while Oklahoma moved up to No. 3. Oregon is now at No. 4, with Iowa at No. 5. Georgia also stayed at No. 2 in this week’s Coaches Poll as well.

Iowa State, the previous No. 9, lost at home to Iowa, while Notre Dame and Texas A&M struggled mightily and eeked out wins over Toledo and Colorado respectively.

With Stetson Bennett under center for Georgia, the Bulldogs got off to a fast start as they scored on Bennett’s first passing attempt of the game. Bennett went on to throw 5 touchdown passes, all of which came in the first half.

“We just have a lot of young players we’re trying to grow up, and we thought it would give us a calming effect to have him in with his experience and his ability to play in games, and he played really well,” Smart said on his decision to start Bennett, as opposed to an injured JT Daniels.

Three future Georgia opponents found themselves ranked, with Florida sitting at No. 11, and Auburn coming in at No. 22. Both teams will take on ranked teams this week, as Florida hosts Alabama, while the Tigers travel to Penn State. Arkansas also moved up to No. 20 following the Razorbacks’ win over Texas.