AP Poll 2021 Preseason rankings: Georgia-Clemson set as a top-5 matchup

The Georgia Bulldogs will begin the 2021 season as one of the top-ranked teams, as Kirby Smart’s team came in at No. 5 in the initial AP Poll for the 2021 season.

The Bulldogs ended the 2020 season ranked No. 7 in the final polls, but will be led by returning quarterback JT Daniels. Georgia went 4-0 in starts made by Daniels in the 2020 season.

“I am really pleased with where JT is with his leadership and commanding the offense,” Smart said of his quarterback following Saturday’s scrimmage. “I think he would admit that he could have had a better day than he did today, and he knows that. That is not all on him. That is on everybody including me, the offensive staff and all of the guys to keep improving. That is why we do this. We do this to find out where we are, and then we will move from there.”