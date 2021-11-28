Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings Week 14: No. 1 Georgia set to play No. 2 Alabama in SEC Championship game

Georgia has completed its regular season with a perfect 12-0 record. The Bulldogs are the only unbeaten team to play in a Power 5 conference and are once again at the No. 1 spot in this week’s Coaches Poll.

The Bulldogs have held the ranking since mid-October when then No. 1 Alabama lost to Texas A&M. That is still Alabama’s lone loss this season, which is why the Crimson Tide comes in at No. 2 in this week’s poll. Michigan moves up to No. 3 after its win over Ohio State, while Cincinnati is No. 4 and Oklahoma State comes in at No. 5 heading into championship weekend.

Georgia has been No. 1 in every set of College Football Playoff rankings, with the next set due to come out on Tuesday. Many assume the Bulldogs have already locked in a berth into the playoff.