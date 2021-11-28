Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings Week 14: No. 1 Georgia set to play No. 2 Alabama in SEC Championship game
Georgia has completed its regular season with a perfect 12-0 record. The Bulldogs are the only unbeaten team to play in a Power 5 conference and are once again at the No. 1 spot in this week’s Coaches Poll.
The Bulldogs have held the ranking since mid-October when then No. 1 Alabama lost to Texas A&M. That is still Alabama’s lone loss this season, which is why the Crimson Tide comes in at No. 2 in this week’s poll. Michigan moves up to No. 3 after its win over Ohio State, while Cincinnati is No. 4 and Oklahoma State comes in at No. 5 heading into championship weekend.
Georgia has been No. 1 in every set of College Football Playoff rankings, with the next set due to come out on Tuesday. Many assume the Bulldogs have already locked in a berth into the playoff.
But given the past history of Georgia against Alabama, the Bulldogs will not be coasting against the Crimson Tide.
This team knows it has to finish.
“What we have done during this regular season is all good, but it don’t matter because it’s always about how we finish the season,” Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean said. “If we don’t finish the right way, none of this really matters. You know what I’m saying? So, for me, it’s always about how we finish and I’m thinking about the next one right now.”
The game between Georgia and Alabama should have an electric atmosphere, as it is essentially a College Football Playoff play-in game. It’s one of the many reasons Georgia coach Kirby Smart was looking forward to the game.
“The sec championship is one of the greatest environments in all of college sports,” Smart said. “Like all of college sports. Compares with the final four, compares with the College World Series. It’s one of the greatest events.”
Georgia and Alabama will kickoff at 4 p.m. ET. CBS will broadcast the game. To see the full Week 14
Coaches Poll Top 25 Week 14 rankings
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Michigan
- Cincinnati
- Oklahoma State
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Ole Miss
- Baylor
- Oregon
- Oklahoma
- Iowa
- Michigan State
- BYU
- Pitt
- Houston
- Utah
- Wake Forest
- San Diego State
- NC State
- Louisiana
- Kentucky
- Texas A&M
- Clemson
- Arkansas
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Tyler Simmons has the perfect social media post as Georgia prepares for Alabama
- ‘Ascending’ Georgia bigger favorite over Alabama after Saturday dominance, line jumps
- ‘Now the fun begins’ Georgia football knows it must finish in 2021 SEC Championship Game with Alabama
- George Pickens provides boost in his return for Georgia football: ‘It meant a lot to see him get back and play again’
- Georgia wrecks Tech, 45-0
- Georgia football instant observations as Bulldogs wreck Georgia Tech
- George Pickens returns to the field for Georgia football against Georgia Tech
- LOOK: Georgia fans take over Bobby Dodd Stadium at Georgia Tech