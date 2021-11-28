(1) Georgia
45
Final
0
Georgia Tech
  • (14) Texas A&M
    24
    Final
    LSU
    27
    Clemson
    30
    Final
    South Carolina
    0
    Kentucky
    52
    Final
    Louisville
    21
  • Missouri
    17
    Final
    (25) Arkansas
    34
    Florida State
    21
    Final
    Florida
    24
    (3) Alabama
    24
    Final
    Auburn
    22
    Vanderbilt
    21
    Final
    Tennessee
    45
Coaches Poll Top 25-Week 14-rankings-georgia football
112721 Atlanta: Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton celebrates his touchdown reception from Stetson Bennett for a 10-0 lead over Georgia Tech during the first quarter in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Atlanta. Georgia shut out Georgia Tech for a 45-0 victory.. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings Week 14: No. 1 Georgia set to play No. 2 Alabama in SEC Championship game

@Kconnorriley
Posted

Georgia has completed its regular season with a perfect 12-0 record. The Bulldogs are the only unbeaten team to play in a Power 5 conference and are once again at the No. 1 spot in this week’s Coaches Poll.

The Bulldogs have held the ranking since mid-October when then No. 1 Alabama lost to Texas A&M. That is still Alabama’s lone loss this season, which is why the Crimson Tide comes in at No. 2 in this week’s poll. Michigan moves up to No. 3 after its win over Ohio State, while Cincinnati is No. 4 and Oklahoma State comes in at No. 5 heading into championship weekend.

Georgia has been No. 1 in every set of College Football Playoff rankings, with the next set due to come out on Tuesday. Many assume the Bulldogs have already locked in a berth into the playoff.

But given the past history of Georgia against Alabama, the Bulldogs will not be coasting against the Crimson Tide.

This team knows it has to finish.

“What we have done during this regular season is all good, but it don’t matter because it’s always about how we finish the season,” Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean said. “If we don’t finish the right way, none of this really matters. You know what I’m saying? So, for me, it’s always about how we finish and I’m thinking about the next one right now.”

The game between Georgia and Alabama should have an electric atmosphere, as it is essentially a College Football Playoff play-in game. It’s one of the many reasons Georgia coach Kirby Smart was looking forward to the game.

“The sec championship is one of the greatest environments in all of college sports,” Smart said. “Like all of college sports. Compares with the final four, compares with the College World Series. It’s one of the greatest events.”

Georgia and Alabama will kickoff at 4 p.m. ET. CBS will broadcast the game. To see the full Week 14

Coaches Poll Top 25 Week 14 rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Michigan
  4. Cincinnati
  5. Oklahoma State
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Ohio State
  8. Ole Miss
  9. Baylor
  10. Oregon
  11. Oklahoma
  12. Iowa
  13. Michigan State
  14. BYU
  15. Pitt
  16. Houston
  17. Utah
  18. Wake Forest
  19. San Diego State
  20. NC State
  21. Louisiana
  22. Kentucky
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Clemson
  25. Arkansas

