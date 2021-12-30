David Pollack explains how Georgia’s pass rush will determine outcome of Michigan game

Georgia’s pass rush was a key reason why the Bulldogs seemed like the best team in the country prior to the SEC championship game. The Bulldogs notched 41.0 sacks in the first 12 games of the season. But against Alabama, Georgia couldn’t touch Alabama’s Bryce Young. His elusiveness, along with improved play from Alabama’s offensive line, led to Young throwing for 421 yards. Georgia finished the game with zero sacks, the first time it happened all season. “For Georgia, they had guys in position to get Bryce Young on the ground and they were very unsuccessful,” ESPN’s David Pollack said on a Zoom call with reporters on Thursday. “So when you get to Cade McNamara, can you get him on the ground?”

That is what Pollack sees as the most crucial part of this College Football Playoff matchup. Can Georgia’s pass rush, which operates very differently from that of Michigan, sack Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara? “Can Cade McNamara, and I think he can, he’s got some ability to break tackles and make throws with people closing in on him,” Pollack asked? “That’s what you have to be able to do to take advantage of Georgia’s secondary.” The secondary had been a concern for Georgia all season. But the pass rush had usually been able to bail the group out. While Michigan is reliant on edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo to sack the quarterback, it’s more of a group effort from Georgia. The Bulldogs have nine players with at least 2.0 sacks. But Nakobe Dean leads the team with 5.0, and he plays as an off-ball linebacker for the Bulldogs.