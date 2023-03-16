New jersey numbers for Georgia football early enrollees, spring transfers

The Bulldogs have 18 members of their 2023 signing class with the team this spring, as most of the nation’s No. 2 overall-ranked class will go through spring drills with the defending champions.

Joshua Miller, offensive lineman, N/A

Pearce Spurlin, tight end, No. 88

A number of early enrollees were actually able to practice with the team during Georgia’s national championship run, with tight end Lawson Luckie and linebacker CJ Allen both earning praise for how they helped on scout team.

Now that they are officially members of the team, the freshmen have been given jersey numbers. The 2022 team saw Malaki Starks and Mykel Williams play significant roles for the team as freshmen. Starks started 14 games at safety, while Williams led the team in sacks with 4.5. It won’t be easy for the 2023 class to make an immediate impact but given their talent level, it’s a safe bet that a few of them will find their way onto the field in a meaningful way during the upcoming season.

Four members of the class finished as 5-star prospects in the 2023 rankings. All four of them — Damon Wilson, Monroe Freeling, Raylen Wilson and Jordan Hall — will participate in spring practice drills. Freshman Joshua Miller is out this spring due to a shoulder injury.

Those 18 players weren’t the only new additions to the roster, as Georgia also welcomed Dominic Lovett, Rara Thomas and Smoke Bouie to the team via the transfer portal. Lovett comes from Missouri, Thomas from Mississippi State and Bouie spent last season at Texas A&M. Georgia did not take a player from the transfer portal last season. The Bulldogs saw 13 players leave for the NFL draft and another depart via the transfer portal.

“I think their experience. When you talk about Dom and RaRa, they’re guys that have competed in our league, they’ve caught a lot of passes in our league, they’ve been very productive in our league and it was a position that we were losing several players at,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Tuesday. “We needed to be able to help our quarterbacks. Quarterbacks need some weapons to throw to, and those guys do that.”

“And then with Deyon, he’s a guy that I’ve known a long time. Since ninth grade he’s been coming up here to camp. We’ve known a lot about him, and we’re looking forward to seeing him go compete in a secondary with a lot of open spots.”

The Bulldogs will have 15 practices this spring to work on a number of issues as they look to win an unprecedented third-straight national championship. Georgia will wrap things up on April 15 with its G-Day scrimmage.

