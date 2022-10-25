Potential return of Adonai Mitchell could help answer ‘biggest question’ for Georgia football

To this point in the season, Georgia has done almost everything well. It ranks in the top-10 in both scoring offense and scoring defense. Ditto for total offense and total defense. It is last in the SEC in sacks, but as Kirby Smart said last week, much of that can be chalked up to how teams are playing Georgia. If there is one area where Georgia itself can improve, it comes with its passing offense. Specifically, its ability to create explosive passing plays.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly recently identified that aspect as Georgia’s biggest question. “There are currently 12 quarterbacks with a Total QBR of 80 or higher (Bennett is 11th at 84.7); for passes thrown at least 20 yards downfield, Bennett ranks last in that group with a 29% completion rate and in distant last with an average of 8.5 yards per such pass. (No one else is under 13),” Connelly wrote. “No Georgia wideout has caught more than one such ball, and tight end Darnell Washington is the only Dawgs receiver with even two. Last year’s most common deep threat, Adonai Mitchell, has been hurt for much of the season, and no one has filled in beautifully in his absence.” Mitchell was expected to be a significant part of Georgia’s passing offense this year. He got off to a strong start in the win against Oregon, catching four passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Since that game though, the Bulldogs have been without Mitchell. He suffered a high ankle sprain on the opening play of the Samford game. Save for four snaps against Auburn, Mitchell has not since played for the Bulldogs. It's a big loss for the Bulldogs, given how both Bennett and Smart raved about him this week.