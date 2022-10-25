Potential return of Adonai Mitchell could help answer ‘biggest question’ for Georgia football
To this point in the season, Georgia has done almost everything well. It ranks in the top-10 in both scoring offense and scoring defense. Ditto for total offense and total defense.
It is last in the SEC in sacks, but as Kirby Smart said last week, much of that can be chalked up to how teams are playing Georgia.
If there is one area where Georgia itself can improve, it comes with its passing offense. Specifically, its ability to create explosive passing plays.
ESPN’s Bill Connelly recently identified that aspect as Georgia’s biggest question.
“There are currently 12 quarterbacks with a Total QBR of 80 or higher (Bennett is 11th at 84.7); for passes thrown at least 20 yards downfield, Bennett ranks last in that group with a 29% completion rate and in distant last with an average of 8.5 yards per such pass. (No one else is under 13),” Connelly wrote. “No Georgia wideout has caught more than one such ball, and tight end Darnell Washington is the only Dawgs receiver with even two. Last year’s most common deep threat, Adonai Mitchell, has been hurt for much of the season, and no one has filled in beautifully in his absence.”
Mitchell was expected to be a significant part of Georgia’s passing offense this year. He got off to a strong start in the win against Oregon, catching four passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.
Since that game though, the Bulldogs have been without Mitchell. He suffered a high ankle sprain on the opening play of the Samford game. Save for four snaps against Auburn, Mitchell has not since played for the Bulldogs.
It’s a big loss for the Bulldogs, given how both Bennett and Smart raved about him this week.
Related: Kirby Smart updates injury status of Jalen Carter, AD Mitchell entering Florida game
“He’s one of the best receivers in the country, if not the best. I’ve got an immense amount of trust in him,” Bennett said. “What he does, what he brings to the table from a ball skills standpoint, twitch standpoint, strength, physicality, blocking, route running. We’ve missed him. I hope we get him back.”
Smart remained hopeful that Mitchell would return to the field. But the Georgia coach was also honest with the reality of the situation. The injury has become a real thorn in the side of the Georgia offense.
“It is lingering. It’s a pain in the butt,” Smart said. “So he’s battling to come back and doing everything we ask.”
Related: Adonai Mitchell laughs off George Pickens comparison after viral block in Georgia football win
In Mitchell’s absence, Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey and Washington have emerged as the top three pass catchers in terms of yardage. Kenny McIntosh was a big piece of the passing offense early in the season, but he’s caught just seven passes in the past three games after bringing in 21 in the first four.
Dominick Blaylock and Arian Smith seem poised to take on bigger roles in the offense coming out of the off-week. Georgia also saw Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Dillon Bell have productive games against Vanderbilt.
The reality is though, there’s no one on Georgia’s roster capable of replicating Mitchell’s talents. As the Bulldogs enter the toughest part of their schedule, Mitchell’s presence — and potential absence — looms large in potential matchups against elite competition.
“He’s hard to cover one-on-one,” Smart said. “I mean, I get to see him, you know, every day at practice when he’s been healthy. And you know when you got a guy that can -- that can go compete, do some things. He’s got toughness, he’s got quicks. But to say it’s been substantially different with him in or out, I don’t know what the analytics say. And, you know, it’s hard to figure that.”
Kirby Smart talks importance of AD Mitchell for Georgia football offense
