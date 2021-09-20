Georgia football-Arkansas game time, TV network announced for Week 5 game

There is now a game time and television network for Georgia’s next home game, as the Bulldogs will take host Arkansas at 12:00 p.m. ESPN will broadcast the game.

The Bulldogs picked up a 40-13 home win in their last game against South Carolina. Quarterback JT Daniels threw for 303 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win, while the Georgia defense racked up 3 more sacks.

“I would hate to play against us with Sanford and what we do,” Daniels said. “It was a really good time and I just love getting to experience it.”