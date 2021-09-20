Georgia football-Arkansas game time, TV network announced for Week 5 game
There is now a game time and television network for Georgia’s next home game, as the Bulldogs will take host Arkansas at 12:00 p.m. ESPN will broadcast the game.
The Bulldogs picked up a 40-13 home win in their last game against South Carolina. Quarterback JT Daniels threw for 303 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win, while the Georgia defense racked up 3 more sacks.
“I would hate to play against us with Sanford and what we do,” Daniels said. “It was a really good time and I just love getting to experience it.”
As of this writing, both Georgia and Arkansas are ranked and undefeated. The Bulldogs are the No. 2 team in the country while the Razorbacks are the No. 16, off the strength of their win over Texas.
This is one of two games set to be between ranked SEC teams, as Alabama will play Ole Miss that same day.
Georgia and Arkansas met in the 2020 season, as the Bulldogs came away with a 37-10 victory in what was Sam Pittman’s first game as the head coach of the Razorbacks. Pittman was the offensive line coach for four seasons at Georgia, working with Kirby Smart and recruiting every starter on Georgia’s current offensive line.
Georgia takes on Vanderbilt this week, while the Razorbacks will play No. 6 Texas A&M. The Georgia game against Vanderbilt is set for a 12 p.m. ET kickoff. SEC Network will broadcast the game.
Game time: 12 p.m
TV Network: ESPN
Date: Oct. 2
Location: Athens, Ga.,
