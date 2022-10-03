Georgia football-Vanderbilt game time, TV network announced for Week 7 game

After playing its first two SEC games on the road, Georgia will have two SEC home games back-to-back in the next two weeks. The Bulldogs welcome Vanderbilt to Athens on Oct. 15. The game has been scheduled for an 3:30 p.m. ET start time, with the SEC Network broadcasting the game. Prior to the Vanderbilt game, Georgia will host the Auburn Tigers. That game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Georgia is coming off its worst performance of the season, needing two fourth-quarter touchdowns to come from behind against the Missouri Tigers. Georgia didn’t take its first lead of the game against Missouri until there was 4:03 remaining in the game. The 26-22 road win cost Georgia its top ranking in both the AP and Coaches Polls, as the Bulldogs are now the No. 2 team in the country. The game against Vanderbilt will be Georgia’s third consecutive SEC game. Georgia coach Kirby Smart knows very well what kind of toll that gauntlet of a schedule can have on a team.