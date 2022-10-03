Dawgnation Logo

Georgia football-Auburn live updates, injury news, practices notes for Week 6 game

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Earnest Greene (71) and head coach Kirby Smart jog off of the field after their 26-22 win against the Missouri Tigers in a NCAA Football game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
The Georgia Bulldogs return home to take on the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 8. Below you can find live updates, injury news and practice notes for the Week 6 game.

Georgia has not lost to Auburn since the 2017 season and has not lost at home to Auburn since the 2005 season. Auburn enters the game with a 3-2 record.

Georgia football-Auburn live updates, practice notes

12 p.m. update: Georgia coach Kirby Smart is set to meet with reporters shortly

The Georgia Bulldogs return home to take on the Auburn Tigers this week. Auburn is coming off a 21-17 loss to LSU this past weekend.

Georgia meanwhile needed two fourth quarter touchdowns to come away with a 26-22 win over the Missouri Tigers.

The Bulldogs trailed for nearly the entire game before scoring the game’s final points with 4:03 remaining.

Much of the evening saw Georgia struggle to score in the red zone. The Bulldogs had to settle for field goals on their first three trips on the evening.

The Bulldogs also struggled to run the ball for most of the game, before finally getting things going in the fourth quarter.

“The atmosphere they had tonight, some kudos, too,” Smart said after the Missouri game. “They played really physical, really hard and whipped our butt up front, but I’m proud of the way our guys played. When we had to run it, that was about the only time we could run it when we had to.”

Georgia is the No. 2 ranked team in the country, dropping out of the top spot following its game against the Tigers. The Bulldogs are still 5-0 on the season but between the Missouri and Kent State games have caused some worries about the Bulldogs.

Georgia football injury report for game against Auburn

  • Andrew Paul (knee, out)
  • CJ Washington (neck, out)
  • Jalen Carter (knee, doubtful)
  • Nyland Green (hamstring, questionable)
  • AD Mitchell (ankle, questionable)
  • Kenny McIntosh (thigh, questionable)
  • Javon Bullard (suspension, questionable)
  • Chaz Chambliss (undisclosed, questionable)
  • Warren Brinson (groin, probable)
  • Arian Smith (ankle, probable)

Georgia football-Auburn game time

The Georgia football-Auburn game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kick.

Georgia football-Auburn TV channel

The Georgia football-Auburn game will be broadcast on CBS.

