Georgia football-Auburn live updates, injury news, practices notes for Week 6 game

The Georgia Bulldogs return home to take on the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 8. Below you can find live updates, injury news and practice notes for the Week 6 game. Georgia has not lost to Auburn since the 2017 season and has not lost at home to Auburn since the 2005 season. Auburn enters the game with a 3-2 record. Georgia football-Auburn live updates, practice notes

12 p.m. update: Georgia coach Kirby Smart is set to meet with reporters shortly The Georgia Bulldogs return home to take on the Auburn Tigers this week. Auburn is coming off a 21-17 loss to LSU this past weekend. Georgia meanwhile needed two fourth quarter touchdowns to come away with a 26-22 win over the Missouri Tigers. The Bulldogs trailed for nearly the entire game before scoring the game’s final points with 4:03 remaining. Much of the evening saw Georgia struggle to score in the red zone. The Bulldogs had to settle for field goals on their first three trips on the evening. The Bulldogs also struggled to run the ball for most of the game, before finally getting things going in the fourth quarter.

