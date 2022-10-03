Georgia football-Auburn live updates, injury news, practices notes for Week 6 game
The Georgia Bulldogs return home to take on the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 8. Below you can find live updates, injury news and practice notes for the Week 6 game.
Georgia has not lost to Auburn since the 2017 season and has not lost at home to Auburn since the 2005 season. Auburn enters the game with a 3-2 record.
Georgia football-Auburn live updates, practice notes
12 p.m. update: Georgia coach Kirby Smart is set to meet with reporters shortly
The Georgia Bulldogs return home to take on the Auburn Tigers this week. Auburn is coming off a 21-17 loss to LSU this past weekend.
Georgia meanwhile needed two fourth quarter touchdowns to come away with a 26-22 win over the Missouri Tigers.
The Bulldogs trailed for nearly the entire game before scoring the game’s final points with 4:03 remaining.
Much of the evening saw Georgia struggle to score in the red zone. The Bulldogs had to settle for field goals on their first three trips on the evening.
The Bulldogs also struggled to run the ball for most of the game, before finally getting things going in the fourth quarter.
“The atmosphere they had tonight, some kudos, too,” Smart said after the Missouri game. “They played really physical, really hard and whipped our butt up front, but I’m proud of the way our guys played. When we had to run it, that was about the only time we could run it when we had to.”
Georgia is the No. 2 ranked team in the country, dropping out of the top spot following its game against the Tigers. The Bulldogs are still 5-0 on the season but between the Missouri and Kent State games have caused some worries about the Bulldogs.
Georgia football injury report for game against Auburn
- Andrew Paul (knee, out)
- CJ Washington (neck, out)
- Jalen Carter (knee, doubtful)
- Nyland Green (hamstring, questionable)
- AD Mitchell (ankle, questionable)
- Kenny McIntosh (thigh, questionable)
- Javon Bullard (suspension, questionable)
- Chaz Chambliss (undisclosed, questionable)
- Warren Brinson (groin, probable)
- Arian Smith (ankle, probable)
Georgia football-Auburn game time
The Georgia football-Auburn game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kick.
Georgia football-Auburn TV channel
The Georgia football-Auburn game will be broadcast on CBS.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia football winners and losers following worrying win over Missouri
- Georgia stock report: Leaders emerge amid adversity, weaknesses become more obvious
- Kirby Smart shares Jalen Carter injury update: ‘He wanted to go back but he couldn’t’
- Georgia football drops behind Alabama in Week 6 AP Poll Top 25 rankings
- Brilliant fourth quarter by Daijun Edwards ‘was the difference in the game’ for Georgia football
- Kirby Smart blunt on the Georgia offensive line after Missouri game: ‘Whipped our butt up front’
- Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett: ‘We fought admirably’ in 26-22 comeback win at Missouri
- Kirby Smart: ‘There’s a lot of emotions’ after thrilling 26-22 win at Missouri
UGA News
- Georgia football-Auburn live updates, injury news, practices notes for Week 6 game
- Georgia football winners and losers following worrying win over Missouri
- Georgia football drops behind Alabama in Week 6 AP Poll Top 25 rankings
- Social media puzzled by Georgia football performance against Missouri: ‘We did not play well’
- Brilliant fourth quarter by Daijun Edwards ‘was the difference in the game’ for Georgia football