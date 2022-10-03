Jalen Carter unlikely to play against Auburn following MCL injury

Kirby Smart shared with the media the latest on star defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who left Saturday’s game against Missouri with a knee injury. The Georgia head coach said that Carter suffered an MCL injury and is unlikely to play against Auburn. “He’s going to be a week or two,” Smart said. “We don’t know how long it’s going to be but it’s not going to look good for this week.”

Smart told reporters he had conversations with officials about how Missouri blocks on the backside and how could potentially lead to illegal chop blocks. “It doesn’t really matter what I think about the block,” Smart said. Carter had previously been battling an ankle injury that limited him in games against Kent State and South Carolina. The knee injury occurred on a chop block but a Missouri offensive lineman.

Georgia takes on Auburn this week before hosting Vanderbilt in the game after that. The Bulldogs then get an off week before taking on the Florida Gators on Oct. 29 in Jacksonville, Fla. One of Carter’s top back-ups, Warren Brinson, had picked up a groin injury in the game against Missouri. The positive injury news is that Georgia is likely to have its full complement of receivers for the first time this season. Wide receiver Arian Smith made his debut against Missouri, catching one pass for seven yards. Georgia also brought Adonai Mitchell on the trip to Missouri, though he did not play.“