Jalen Carter unlikely to play against Auburn following MCL injury
Kirby Smart shared with the media the latest on star defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who left Saturday’s game against Missouri with a knee injury.
The Georgia head coach said that Carter suffered an MCL injury and is unlikely to play against Auburn.
“He’s going to be a week or two,” Smart said. “We don’t know how long it’s going to be but it’s not going to look good for this week.”
Smart told reporters he had conversations with officials about how Missouri blocks on the backside and how could potentially lead to illegal chop blocks.
“It doesn’t really matter what I think about the block,” Smart said.
Carter had previously been battling an ankle injury that limited him in games against Kent State and South Carolina. The knee injury occurred on a chop block but a Missouri offensive lineman.
Georgia takes on Auburn this week before hosting Vanderbilt in the game after that. The Bulldogs then get an off week before taking on the Florida Gators on Oct. 29 in Jacksonville, Fla.
One of Carter’s top back-ups, Warren Brinson, had picked up a groin injury in the game against Missouri.
The positive injury news is that Georgia is likely to have its full complement of receivers for the first time this season. Wide receiver Arian Smith made his debut against Missouri, catching one pass for seven yards. Georgia also brought Adonai Mitchell on the trip to Missouri, though he did not play.“
But the hope is that he’s finally ready to go this week after suffering an ankle injury against Samford.
“He got back and he made a play tonight, showed some confidence. We need him,” Smart said of Smith on Saturday night. “I mean, if he had been coming along at this point — I’ve just got a lot of hope for him, and then the injury pulled him away again. And now he’s back out there and we’ve got to find a way to get AD [Mitchell] and back. And we’ve just got to get healthy at wideout.”
Smart added that Mitchell is closer to playing this week and that he did some encouraging things in pregame warmups.
“We thought AD was close last week,” Smart said. “We’re hopeful he’s able to go this week. He’s much closer this week than last week.”
Among the travel roster takeaways, Nyland Green dressed out after having not done so since the opener against Oregon as he dealt with a hamstring injury.
Related: Javon Bullard, Chaz Chambliss don’t make Georgia football travel roster, Arik Gilbert not dressed out
Javon Bullard and Chaz Chambliss did not make the trip to Missouri. Bullard was arrested last week on seven misdemeanor charges, one of which was a DUI. Chambliss had suffered an injury in the Kent State game.
In Bullard’s place, Georgia started Tykee Smith at the star position.
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh took a while to get loose on Saturday against Missouri as he had been dealing with a thigh injury. He finished the game with a team-high 65 rushing yards, with 58 of them coming in the fourth quarter. He did just have one pass reception on Saturday.
Related: Kenny McIntosh ‘running over people,’ carries Georgia to 26-22 win at Missouri
The Bulldogs will not be limited by the SEC travel roster rules this week, as Georgia returns home to take on the Auburn Tigers. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff, with CBS broadcasting the game.
Georgia football injury report against Auburn
- Andrew Paul (knee, out)
- CJ Washington (neck, out)
- Jalen Carter (knee, doubtful)
- Nyland Green (hamstring, questionable)
- AD Mitchell (ankle, questionable)
- Kenny McIntosh (thigh, questionable)
- Javon Bullard (suspension, questionable)
- Chaz Chambliss (undisclosed, questionable)
- Smael Mondon (ankle, probable)
- Warren Brinson (groin, probable)
- Arian Smith (ankle, probable)
