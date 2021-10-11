Kirby Smart gives detailed update on Georgia football injury situation against Kentucky

Georgia’s injury list is getting longer by the week. Naturally, the Bulldogs welcome a Kentucky that head coach Kirby Smart called, “one of the most physical games, if not the most physical game.”

In his Monday press conference, Smart gave a detailed rundown on where things stand from an injury standpoint with the Bulldogs.

In an effort to combat some of the acclimated wear and tear, Smart said the Bulldogs will have a less strenous practice on Monday than they have in recent weeks. Part of that is because of the injury situation, though the fact that Georgia also had two physical games against Arkansas and Auburn in recent weeks played into that as well.