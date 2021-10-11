Kirby Smart gives detailed update on Georgia football injury situation against Kentucky
Georgia’s injury list is getting longer by the week. Naturally, the Bulldogs welcome a Kentucky that head coach Kirby Smart called, “one of the most physical games, if not the most physical game.”
In his Monday press conference, Smart gave a detailed rundown on where things stand from an injury standpoint with the Bulldogs.
In an effort to combat some of the acclimated wear and tear, Smart said the Bulldogs will have a less strenous practice on Monday than they have in recent weeks. Part of that is because of the injury situation, though the fact that Georgia also had two physical games against Arkansas and Auburn in recent weeks played into that as well.
Smart seemed more optimistic about some players than others in terms of their availability for the game against Kentucky.
- Quarterback JT Daniels: Smart said the starting quarterback had a “really productive throwing session on Thursday.” He is dealing with a lat injury and Georgia is “trying to get JT back.” Daniels did not throw last Monday but Smart seemed to indicate Daniels would do that on Monday. The Georgia head coach side-stepped any notion that there is a quarterback controversy.
- Safety Chris Smith: The starting Georgia safety had his shoulder pop out of socket against Auburn this past Saturday, causing him to miss most of the game. Per Smart, Smith seems questionable, as the Georgia head coach alluded to a conversation with Ron Courson that it was typically a one-week injury.
- Offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer: The starting left tackle for Georgia picked up a right ankle injury, but Smart said there was no swelling. He was hopeful that Salyer would be able to play this coming Saturday. Broderick Jones stepped in for Salyer at left tackle against Auburn.
- Wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint: Rosemy-Jacksaint had been dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of the Arkansas game. He did travel and Smart said he could’ve played against Auburn in an emergency. He seems probable for the Kentucky game.
- Wide receivers Arian Smith and Jermaine Burton: Neither wide receiver played against Auburn, as Smith was last dealing with a shin injury, while Burton had a groin issue. Smart gave the hopeful designation for both of them.
- Wide receiver Dominick Blaylock: Blaylock is still dealing with a hamstring injury. Smart sounded less optimistic when talking about his availability for the game against Kentucky.
- Wide receiver George Pickens: Pickens is still out for Georgia with a knee injury.
- Running back Kenny McIntosh: McIntosh has a hamstring injury, though it did not completely pull per Smart. He was able to go through warmups this past week, so it sounds like he could be back out there against the Wildcats.
- Cornerback Ameer Speed: Smart revealed the senior cornerback is dealing with an ankle injury. Smart did not know if he would be back and able to go this week, likely meaning he’ll be out again.
Georgia did see Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith take on larger roles this past week for the Bulldogs, with Washington getting his first catch of the season and Smith getting his first playing time at the star. The foot injury that Smith suffered has played a part in him not getting many reps at safety in the wake of the Chris Smith injury.
Mark Stoops did detail that Kentucky is dealing with some injury issues of its own, as wide receiver Josh Ali seems doubtful for Saturday’s game. Ali is Kentucky’s second-leading receiver.
No. 1 Georgia will take on No. 11 Kentucky on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. CBS will broadcast the game.
