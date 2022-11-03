Kirby Smart notes what he learned about 2019 LSU and what it means for 2022 Tennessee game

If you’ve been on the internet at some point in the last month, you’ve probably seen someone compare the current iteration of the Tennessee Volunteers to the 2019 version of LSU. Both teams feature offenses that seem unstoppable. LSU was led by Joe Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee’s quarterback, is currently the Heisman Trophy favorite. Each squad had a rather historic win over Alabama and it was the first real success for either team in some time. For all the similarities though, Kirby Smart doesn’t see it. And he would know, as Georgia played the 2019 LSU team and will face the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday

“Well, going back to that game, it was tough because they had five, six, something first-rounders,” Smart said of LSU. “When you throw Ja’Marr Chase and the quarterback, they had all these first-rounders in there. And they were really talented and they did a really good job executing. They did use some tempo.” While Tennessee doesn’t have Chase or Justin Jefferson, Jalin Hyatt has been a major problem for opposing defenses this season. He’s scored a nation-best 14 touchdowns, with five of them coming in the 52-49 win over Alabama. The Volunteers also got star receiver Cedric Tillman back against Kentucky last week, after he missed several games with an ankle injury. There’s also the fact that while LSU used some tempo, Tennessee uses a whole lot of it. The Tennessee offense pushes like an F1 car on a fresh set of soft tires, not so much worried about time of possession but rather moving as fast as it can as it makes its way to the end zone.

“All I know is that they were number one in the country last year in pace of play and pace of play in a minute,” Smart said. “They are number one this year. I would say that is it faster because everybody is back.” Related: Winter is here for the Georgia defense as it battles Tennessee tempo: ‘They go really fast’ The Volunteers, as Kirby Smart has warned several times, are much of a running team than one that heavily leans on the pass.