National media shares final predictions for 2023 National Championship Game

LOS ANGELES — We’ve made it to the final game of the 2022 college football season, as the Georgia Bulldogs will take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 National Championship game. The Bulldogs enter the game as overwhelming favorites, with the latest line seeing Georgia as a 13-point favorite. Georgia enters the game with a 14-0 record, with six of those wins coming against teams ranked in the top-25. But Georgia is still taking TCU very seriously.

“I look at it in a vacuum. I don’t get to watch much TV or social media. I just worry about our team and don’t get caught up in anything outside of that,” Smart said. “And we’ve had a saying around our place for a long time that probability is not reality. So we don’t control what people say and probability. Reality is what happens on the field in between those lines. That’s what takes a lot more courage than just putting out probability.” The Bulldogs are looking to also repeat as national champions, as Georgia beat Alabama last season in Indianapolis to win it all. As Smart has said multiple times throughout the season, given that Georgia lost so much from last year’s team — 15 players to the NFL draft and 13 to the transfer portal — the 2022 team doesn’t feel like the 2023 team.