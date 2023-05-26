ESPN analyst makes the case for Georgia football having the SEC’s top offense moving forward
Georgia has rightfully earned the reputation of winning due in part to its defense. Kirby Smart is one of the best defensive minds in the sport and the 2021 Georgia defense has an argument as being the best of the 21st century.
But it seems like the offense may be catching up to the defense. Georgia averaged 41.1 points per game last season and quarterback Stetson Bennett was a Heisman Trophy finalist.
Even in having to replace Bennett and offensive coordinator Todd Monken, there’s still optimism with where the Georgia offense is headed. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg slotted Georgia in at No. 3 in his future offensive power rankings. Only USC and Ohio State rank ahead of the Bulldogs.
“Georgia’s offense is in an interesting spot after losing quarterback Stetson Bennett, the former walk-on who achieved what more gifted Bulldogs signal-callers could not, leading the team to two national titles,” Rittenberg wrote. “So why is Georgia moving up? An excellent group of returnees and recruits, plus Mike Bobo is no stranger to the coordinator role at Georgia, having served in it from 2007 to 2014.”
Georgia was fifth in Rittenberg’s rankings last year. The Bulldogs have now jumped ahead of Alabama, who Rittenberg slots in at No. 4. Michigan, which like Georgia has made the past two College Football Playoffs, comes in at No. 5.
The Bulldogs were the highest-ranked SEC team in Rittenberg’s rankings. Tennessee came in at No. 6, LSU was ranked No. 11 and Ole Miss was No. 18. Future SEC members Oklahoma and Texas were No. 7 and No. 9, respectively.
The Bulldogs are still sorting out who will replace Bennett at the quarterback position, though Carson Beck is widely expected to be the quarterback who starts against UT-Martin to open the 2023 season. Beck served as Bennett’s back-up last season and will be in his fourth year in the program.
Bobo was on staff as an analyst last year, which should help smooth the transition as he takes on a more prominent role in Georgia’s offense.
Aside from the quarterback position, Georgia is loaded at tight end, wide receiver and offensive line. Brock Bowers returns for his third season as he led the Bulldogs in receiving in each of the past two seasons, while center Sedrick Van Pran is one of the top offensive linemen in the country.
Georgia brought in transfer wide receivers Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas this offseason, with Lovett making a strong first impression.
The Bulldogs have also gotten off to a torrid start on the recruiting trail for the 2024 cycle, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. Georgia holds commitments from quarterback Dylan Raiola, running back Dwight Phillips, wide receiver Ny Carr and tight end Jaden Reddell, who all rank as top-100 overall prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle.
Raiola is the No. 1 overall player in the class and figures to help attract some of the top talents in the country. The Bulldogs are in the running to land multiple elite wide receivers in this cycle.
Georgia’s offense will look somewhat different in 2023 given it has to replace its starting quarterback and play-caller. But structurally, the offense isn’t expected to change and the Bulldogs are once again thought to have one of the better offenses in the sport.
That should be a frightening thought for Georgia’s foes, as the Bulldogs will also once again have an elite defense.
