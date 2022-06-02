Florida AD Scott Stricklin gives strong thoughts on future of Georgia-Florida in Jacksonville

As the debate about future SEC schedule models intensifies, Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin weighed in on a key matter that impacts the Georgia and Florida schedules. When speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Stricklin made it clear that Floria wants the game to remain in Jacksonville going forward.

“There’s a lot of tradition there. Gators feel pretty strongly about that. It’s been there for decades,” Stricklin told reporters. I think it’s served both schools really well. I’d like to see it continue.” Georgia defeated the Gators 34-7 last season when the two teams met. Since Kirby Smart became Georgia’s head coach, the Bulldogs are 4-2 in the rivalry. The two teams have met every year dating back to 1933, with the exception of 1943. Only the 1994 and 1995 contests were not played in Jacksonville, as the stadium was under construction in those years. As it stands, the city is set to host the annual rivalry game through the 2023 season, with an option to also host through 2025. Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks provided an update on the Georgia-Florida game when speaking at Georgia’s annual budget meeting in Greensboro, Ga., last week. “We’re not in the discussion of that right now,” Brooks said. “We signed a deal a few years ago with an option for two more years (through 2023), we haven’t gotten into the weeds on that yet. We’ll discuss that at a different time. It just hasn’t been on our radar right now with other pressing matters.” Related: 3 things from Georgia board meeting: Hot tickets, Cocktail Party update, $300 million goal

