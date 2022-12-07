Kirby Smart, Jack Podlesny take home SEC honors for Coach, Special Teams Player of the Year
Two more Bulldogs picked up honors on Wednesday, with Kirby Smart winning SEC Coach of the Year as voted on by the Coaches. Kicker Jack Podlesny was also named the conference’s Special Teams Player of Year.
Smart did not win the Coach of the Year award as voted on by the AP, as that went to Josh Heupel. Smart led Georgia to a 13-0 record and SEC championship this season. The Bulldogs are back in the College Football Playoff after losing 15 players to the NFL draft.
Georgia is also the defending national champion as well.
“This has been a different group,” Smart said after beating LSU. “You guys have tried to label them, tried to figure ‘em out, tried to analyze ‘em. They’re not comprehendible. They do what they have to do, and they do it well. They care about each other and they really do it for each other.”
Podlesny made 23 of his 26 kicks this season, with a long of 50 yards in the win over Kentucky. He made all 61 of his extra points and handled kickoff duties for the Bulldogs. Podlesny was named First Team All-SEC kicker as well, after leading the conference in made field goals and made field goal percentage.
Georgia also saw quarterback Stetson Bennett win the Burlsworth Trophy this week, which goes to the nation’s top player who began his career as a walk-on. Smart is also a finalist for the FWAA Coach of the Year award. Todd Monken was a finalist for the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation’s top assistant coach.
The offensive line was also named a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, which goes to the nation’s top offensive line. Michigan was the other finalist.
Bennett is also a Heisman Trophy finalist. He joins TCU’s Max Duggan, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and USC’s Caleb Williams. The winner will be announced on Saturday night.
Smart, Podlesny and the Bulldogs will next take the field on Dec. 31 when they play the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff.
“It should be an electric matchup, electric atmosphere. What a great venue to play it in,” Smart said. “It’s really what college football is all about, these kids having an opportunity to play in a game like this.”
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia football podcast: The biggest concern for UGA ahead of the Playoff
- NFL experts: Jalen Carter is best player on Georgia’s team, ‘he destroys them all’
- Georgia football named a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s top offensive line
- Georgia football sees first player enter the transfer portal ahead of College Football Playoff game
- Todd Monken on the future of Georgia football: ‘We’re going to win, we’re going to work, we’re going to recruit’
- Jamal Meriweather: What the ‘Dawgs are getting in their latest offensive tackle commitment
- Georgia basketball falls short of rivalry win at Georgia Tech, 79-77
- Georgia football 2023 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer portal, NFL draft decisions and coaching news
- Kirby Smart SEC’s only finalist for FWAA Coach of the Year Award, looks to join Vince Dooley among its winners
- Brock Bowers shares hilarious reason for enjoying SEC championship win more than national championship