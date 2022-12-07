Georgia football named a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s top offensive line

The Georgia football offensive line was named a finalist for the Joe Moore Award on Wednesday. The Michigan Wolverines, who won the award last season, were the other finalist. It has been a strong season for the Bulldogs, even while the group has had to deal with injuries at time. The Bulldogs have the No. 7 offense in the country in terms of yards per play and the No. 9 scoring offense.

Georgia has also done an excellent job of keeping Stetson Bennett clean this season, as the Bulldogs have given up just 7.0 sacks this season, tied for second in the country. “Got good players,” Bennett said. “I mean, I don’t think I got touched tonight. Our O-line was incredible.” The Joe Moore Award voting committee judges solely on six criteria: toughness, effort, teamwork, consistency, technique, and finishing. “To be considered a potential Joe Moore Award winner, an offense must be successful because of their O-line unit, not despite it, and that is unquestionably the case with the 2022 finalists,” said Cole Cubelic, chairman of the Joe Moore Award voting committee. “Historically it’s taken five to six weeks for O-line units to hit their stride, but Georgia and Michigan separated themselves pretty early on with their teamwork, technique, and commitment to physicality.” Related: The special Sedrick Van Pran-Warren Ericson moment that explains Georgia football culture The Bulldogs saw three linemen selected to various All-SEC teams, as center Sedrick Van Pran, left tackle Broderick Jones and right tackle Warren McClendon were all honored. McClendon left the SEC championship game with an MCL injury, with Amarius Mims stepping in for the starting right tackle.

UGA News