Georgia football named a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s top offensive line
The Georgia football offensive line was named a finalist for the Joe Moore Award on Wednesday. The Michigan Wolverines, who won the award last season, were the other finalist.
It has been a strong season for the Bulldogs, even while the group has had to deal with injuries at time. The Bulldogs have the No. 7 offense in the country in terms of yards per play and the No. 9 scoring offense.
Georgia has also done an excellent job of keeping Stetson Bennett clean this season, as the Bulldogs have given up just 7.0 sacks this season, tied for second in the country.
“Got good players,” Bennett said. “I mean, I don’t think I got touched tonight. Our O-line was incredible.”
The Joe Moore Award voting committee judges solely on six criteria: toughness, effort, teamwork, consistency, technique, and finishing.
“To be considered a potential Joe Moore Award winner, an offense must be successful because of their O-line unit, not despite it, and that is unquestionably the case with the 2022 finalists,” said Cole Cubelic, chairman of the Joe Moore Award voting committee. “Historically it’s taken five to six weeks for O-line units to hit their stride, but Georgia and Michigan separated themselves pretty early on with their teamwork, technique, and commitment to physicality.”
The Bulldogs saw three linemen selected to various All-SEC teams, as center Sedrick Van Pran, left tackle Broderick Jones and right tackle Warren McClendon were all honored. McClendon left the SEC championship game with an MCL injury, with Amarius Mims stepping in for the starting right tackle.
McClendon is expected to be back for the game against Ohio State.
Mims, Devin Willock, Tate Ratledge, Xavier Truss and Warren Ericson have all also contributed to Georgia’s success on the offensive line this season.
It has been a busy week on the awards circuit for Georgia. Bennett was named a Heisman Trophy finalist and won the Burlsworth Trophy, which is given to the nation’s top player who began their career as a walk-on. Todd Monken was a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant coach, while Chris Smith was a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Award.
Georgia will need its offensive line to play well in the College Football Playoff, as the Bulldogs take on a strong Ohio State front.
