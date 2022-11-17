Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon showing the importance of confidence, press conference slip-ups aside

Smael Mondon made a mistake and he knew it. He was discussing the importance of receiving treatment and he accidentally let out a curse word he wasn’t supposed to. Mondon knew and profusely apologized. “My bad,” Mondon said while covering his hand with his mouth. “I’m sorry. Just forget I said that”

Much like his play on the field, Mondon won’t make the same mistake twice. And it’s worth remembering the young linebacker is still learning and more importantly, getting better. “Probably maturity, being able to handle failure, mistakes,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of the improvements made by Mondon. “He struggled a little bit in the Missouri game when he had the injury, he made a couple mental errors, and then he bounced back after the injury, and he’s played with a lot more confidence since then.” Mondon agrees that the biggest strides he’s been able to make this year have come because of his confidence. After being largely related to special teams duties last season, he’s gone on to start eight games for Georgia this season.

The Georgia linebacker has bounced back after missing two games with an ankle injury. Despite sitting out the games against Auburn and Vanderbilt, Mondon is third on the team in tackles with 41. He’s also third on the team in tackles for loss with five, just behind fellow inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson. “I would say my confidence level has grown the most this season,” Mondon said. “Going into this season, I had never started before, so now that I’ve seen what I can do, it’s given me confidence that I can build off.” Mondon and Dumas-Johnson had big shoes to fill this season, with Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker and Channing Tindall all leaving for the NFL. Those linebackers played at an incredibly high level, setting the bar high for two linebackers who had never started for Georgia before.