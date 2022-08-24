Georgia football practice observations: New jersey numbers for offensive skill players, Tykee Smith not spotted

We are less than 10 days from the start of Georgia’s 2022 football season. Among the new faces on the team, several returning players will be wearing new numbers for the Bulldogs.

Among the players wearing different jersey numbers were Arik Gilbert, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Jackson Meeks. Gilbert went from No, 14 to No. 7, Rosemy-Jacksaint is now wearing No. 1 after wearing No. 81 for the last two seasons. Meeks is wearing No. 9 after he wore No. 17 last season.

Changing numbers is nothing new for Georgia and the Bulldogs will sometimes even do it in-game in order to help get players on special teams. Smael Mondon would wear No. 20 so he and Kendall Milton could play special teams last season, while Dominick Blaylock briefly donned the No. 83 so he could return punts last season.