CJ Allen: 4-star in-state LB commit has a brilliant 4-TD game to open up senior season

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star Georgia commitment CJ Allen. He ranks as the nation’s No. 9 LB and the No. 120 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Consensus also tracks as the nation’s No. 9 LB and the No. 123 overall recruit. ========================================================= Georgia commitment CJ Allen had the type of opening weekend that would have paced “Maverick” and “Top Gun” at the box office back in May.

The 4-star recruit ran for 1,080 yards and 16 touchdowns at running back in 2021. He was named the Region 3-AA Player of the Year after last fall. That’s a slick feat given that he was a junior on a non-playoff team. The talent there renders all of those tried-and-true region meeting staples rather moot come voting time. Allen appears to be on a new level for the 2022 season. He came charging out of the gate with rushing touchdowns of 19, 23, 53 and 79 yards in his season opener.

Perhaps this is a good time to note that Allen is not a college running back prospect. That’s part of his double duty for the Lamar County Trojans. Allen ran for 233 yards and four scores last week in a 48-28 win against Wilcox Country. “I would say I was just feeling it and preparing well the whole week,” Allen told DawgNation. “Going 1-0 the whole week. We did a good job preparing.”

When the prized LB commit carries the rock for 15 yards per attempt to begin his senior season, that’s something for DawgNation to get excited about. Especially against a strong Wilcox County program that finished 10-4 last fall and reached the state semifinals. The Lamar County star also recorded seven tackles, four assists and two QB hurries in the victory. “I felt like it was an overall solid game,” Allen said. “Tackles weren’t up as high because they really weren’t running the ball. We also had many other guys stepping up. They scored a couple of times off of busted alignments.” That will continue the work he had last fall when he finished with 91 solo tackles, three interceptions and two Pick-6 scores from his linebacker spot. The 6-foot-1 senior is now up to 226 pounds. That’s approximately 10-12 pounds more than last year without losing a step of his 11.16 speed in the 100 meters he clocked as a junior. “I feel like I’m much faster and quicker,” Allen said. “I can feel it.”