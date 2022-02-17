As NFL openings dwindle, examining new salary details for offensive coordinator Todd Monken

With nine head coach openings in the NFL this offseason, you knew there was a chance a team would look at Todd Monken as an offensive coordinator and play-caller. He’d just led Georgia to a National Championship by getting the most out of Stetson Bennett, while turning a freshman tight end into Georgia’s most dangerous pass-catcher. He had prior experience with the role and there was the report from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic that he could return to the NFL. Yet as the NFL hiring cycle comes to a close, it seems like an NFL team won’t be hiring Monken. As of this writing, only the Minnesota Vikings, the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots have openings. Minnesota formally announced the hiring of Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell as head coach. It would appear that former Georgia assistant Thomas Brown is interviewing for the offensive coordinator opening with the Vikings.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Los Angeles has targeted Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen for its opening. Coen has prior experience with Sean McVay, as Coen was the quarterbacks coach for Los Angeles in 2020. That Monken hasn’t been snatched away should be seen as a win for Georgia. In his second season as offensive coordinator, the Bulldogs averaged 38.6 points per game. That is the new high-water mark for points per game since Kirby Smart became the head coach. Monken recently received a pay-bump for his services, going from $1.1 million to $1.25 million. Monken was not the only assistant to receive a pay raise, as Glenn Schumann, Will Muschamp and Tray Scott did as well.