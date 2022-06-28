Gunner Stockton becomes more pivotal figure in future of Georgia football quarterback room

Georgia recently missed out on the services of Arch Manning, who passed on the Bulldogs in favor of the Texas Longhorns. Given his last name and 5-star ranking, his recruitment was as star-studded as they come. The hoopla surrounding Manning runs pretty much counter to everything Georgia’s 2022 quarterback signee did. Gunner Stockton was so low-profile in his recruitment that there was never much attention paid to the 4-star quarterback following his pledge to Georgia in January of 2021. Even if he was etching his name in the Georgia high school record books alongside Trevor Lawrence and DeShaun Watson. Related: Gunner Stockton: The big ‘little thing’ he does while hunting down all-time state passing records

After a record-breaking career at Rabun County High School, Stockton quietly went about his business during spring practice for Georgia. He threw just three pass attempts in Georgia’s spring game, as he soaked up reps behind Stetson Bennett, Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff. That isn’t all that surprising given the development of first-year quarterbacks Todd Monken. Beck didn’t attempt a single pass during the 2020 season, while Vandagriff threw just one pass during this past season. Georgia clearly wants its freshmen quarterbacks to learn the complexities of the offense and college game, as opposed to just rushing them out there. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart recently said in an interview with Crain & Company though that Stockton showed some promise during spring practice. It was a positive first spring for Stockton as he makes the transition to the college level.

The important next step will be continued development for Stockton, even if he is behind more experienced options on the depth chart. “We want to see them develop. We want to see them get ready to play,” Smart said of his quarterbacks. “You don’t ever know when your number’s going to be called at quarterback. We’ve seen that here really over the last three or four years because we’ve seen a different quarterback emerge from maybe who the season starter was a couple times. So, I’m excited about those guys. They’ve got great ability.” Stockton will have to make some adjustments to the college game, especially from a physicality standpoint. He was often the most gifted player whenever he stepped on the field in high school. That will no longer be the case, especially with his 6-foot-1, 210-pound frame. While his highlights display a physical running style for a quarterback, Cam Newton he is not.