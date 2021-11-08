Kirby Smart discusses ‘the biggest setback’ at wide receiver, health updates on Dominick Blaylock and George Pickens.

ATHENS — Georgia’s passing offense received a big jolt on Saturday when it got to finally see healthy versions of Jermaine Burton and Arian Smith. The pair combined for 111 yards on 4 receptions. Two of those went for touchdowns. After the game, wide receiver Ladd McConkey — who also caught a touchdown in the 43-6 win over Missouri — hinted that Georgia’s passing attack was really just getting started. “It adds another element to our offense. We’re super excited about having them back,” McConkey said. “You saw what they could do today, so that’s only the beginning of it.”

Those who follow the Georgia team though know those aren't the only wide receivers that are hoping to return from injury and contribute. As weeks go by, the intrigue continues to build surrounding the status of George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock. Neither has played in a game this season but they have been making progress as they recover from their long-term injuries. Pickens tore his ACL back in March while Blaylock has been slowed by a hamstring injury after initially being out due to an ACL injury.

At the moment, Blaylock seems to be closer to returning to the field than Pickens. The latter is set to meet with the renowned Dr. James Andrews for a checkup on his surgically repaired knee. With Blaylock, he’s able to do a bit more which is why Kirby Smart is more bullish on seeing him on the field. “Dom repped last week with us on scout team,” Smart said. He came down and got worked. “It’s kind of like Julian (Rochester) He had to go down, get his feet wet and get his confidence. So, it will be a boost to us to have Dom take some reps, limited reps, as a scout receiver because of the receiving core we are facing to simulate it.”