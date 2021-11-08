Kirby Smart discusses ‘the biggest setback’ at wide receiver, health updates on Dominick Blaylock and George Pickens.
ATHENS — Georgia’s passing offense received a big jolt on Saturday when it got to finally see healthy versions of Jermaine Burton and Arian Smith. The pair combined for 111 yards on 4 receptions. Two of those went for touchdowns.
After the game, wide receiver Ladd McConkey — who also caught a touchdown in the 43-6 win over Missouri — hinted that Georgia’s passing attack was really just getting started.
“It adds another element to our offense. We’re super excited about having them back,” McConkey said. “You saw what they could do today, so that’s only the beginning of it.”
Those who follow the Georgia team though know those aren’t the only wide receivers that are hoping to return from injury and contribute. As weeks go by, the intrigue continues to build surrounding the status of George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock.
Neither has played in a game this season but they have been making progress as they recover from their long-term injuries. Pickens tore his ACL back in March while Blaylock has been slowed by a hamstring injury after initially being out due to an ACL injury.
At the moment, Blaylock seems to be closer to returning to the field than Pickens. The latter is set to meet with the renowned Dr. James Andrews for a checkup on his surgically repaired knee.
With Blaylock, he’s able to do a bit more which is why Kirby Smart is more bullish on seeing him on the field.
“Dom repped last week with us on scout team,” Smart said. He came down and got worked. “It’s kind of like Julian (Rochester) He had to go down, get his feet wet and get his confidence. So, it will be a boost to us to have Dom take some reps, limited reps, as a scout receiver because of the receiving core we are facing to simulate it.”
Rochester made his debut on Saturday for the Georgia defense. Smart detailed that the senior defensive lineman had spent three weeks working on Georgia’s scout team before finally working himself into action. Blaylock would be far from the first player to will himself back onto the field thanks to work on the scout team, as quarterback JT Daniels did the very same last season.
Given the myriad of injuries Georgia has faced this season, the development of the group has been hindered. Georgia’s leading receiver is still tight end Brock Bowers, as the likes of Kearis Jackson and Marcus Rosemy- Jacksaint have also missed time due to injury this season.
Those injuries have also limited the number of quality looks the Georgia defense has been able to see in practice.
“Probably the biggest setback we’ve had all year is not having the scout team receivers that we normally have to test us, to train us, and to compete with us,” Smart said. “For the last two weeks, or last week, we’ve been able to get Jackson Meeks some and get Dom some, and be able to grow them there.”
A healthy Blaylock and Pickens would add more weapons to this Georgia passing attack. While the Bulldogs shouldn’t need a full arsenal to be Tennessee, Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech, Georgia would really benefit from having a fully-healthy set of wide receivers against the top teams in the sport.
“Anytime you get weapons coming back, it’s going to open things up,” tight end John FitzPatrick said. “Defenses have to start preparing for different receivers, different playing styles, different speeds.”
John FitzPatrick discusses Georgia football offense, wide receivers
