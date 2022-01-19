Stetson Bennett announes his plans for 2022 Georgia football season
After leading Georgia to a National Championship, quarterback Stetson Bennett has announced his return for another season.
Bennett threw 29 touchdown passes to seven interceptions in 12 starts for Georgia last season.
The Bennett news came minutes after fellow quarterback JT Daniels put his name in the transfer portal
*More details will be added to this story as it develops
