ESPN identifies top Georgia football newcomer for 2022 season

One of Georgia's best players on its National Championship team was freshman Brock Bowers. The standout tight end led the team in every major receiving category and hauled in a school-record 13 touchdown passes. Georgia freshman Adonai Mitchell also played a huge role for the Bulldogs, with his 40-yard touchdown in the win over Alabama as evidence. While Bowers was the No. 105 prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle, Mitchell arrived with far less fan-fare as the No. 387 overall prospect.

Point being, even elite programs such as Georgia need contributions from freshmen. That will be the case once again in 2022, especially with all Georgia is set to lose via the NFL draft and transfer portal. The Bulldogs though do have plenty of options as far as impact freshmen, with Georgia currently having the No. 3 ranked recruiting class for the 2022 cycle. And Georgia’s top-ranked signee in the class is ESPN’s prediction for which player will make an instant impact on the 2022 season. That player would be Malaki Starks.

“The Dawgs’ biggest need will be along the defensive line, but the entire defense is losing quite a bit of production, and Starks might be able to help in the secondary right away if he can catch on early and play multiple positions,” ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren wrote. Starks is the No. 14 overall player in the country and the No. 2 player from the state of Georgia. The Jefferson, Ga., standout picked Georgia over offers from Clemson and Alabama. While having the athleticism to play multiple positions, Starks will likely begin his career at Georgia by playing in the secondary. Georgia will see safety Lewis Cine depart for the NFL, but the Bulldogs get back super seniors Chris Smith and William Poole. West Virginia transfer Tykee Smith will also return for another season, adding further depth to Georgia’s secondary.