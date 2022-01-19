Three Bulldogs land on ESPN”s ‘Way-Too-Early’ All-American team for 2022

Georgia’s team will look different in 2022 as it has to replace All-Americans like Jamaree Salyer, Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. But don’t expect the Bulldogs to take too big of a step back in the upcoming season, as Georgia’s team is still brimming with talent. ESPN’s Chris Low certainly seems to think so as three Bulldogs made it on Low’s ‘Way-Too-Early’ All-American team for the 2022 season. The most-obvious selection was tight end Brock Bowers, who will return for his sophomore season. Bowers caught 13 touchdowns as a freshman while leading the team in receptions and receiving yards. Bowers scored a touchdown on Georgia’s final offensive play of the 2021 season, scoring on a 15-yard catch and run in the 33-18 win against Alabama.

Two Bulldogs made it on the defensive side of the ball, with Kelee Ringo manning one of the cornerback selections. Ringo had a pick-6 to officially knock out the Crimson Tide in the championship game. In his first year as a starter, Ringo finished with 34 tackles, two interceptions and eight pass breakups. Low had high praise for what Ringo could develop into.