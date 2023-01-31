Jamal Meriweather: 2023 OT commit reflects on official visit and ‘dream’ Georgia football future

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with Georgia’s 3-star OT commitment Jamal Meriweather. He ranks as the nation’s No. 32 OT and the No. 476 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================== The first Wednesday of February has long been known as National Signing Day to college football and the many many millions of frenzied fans who have obsessed over teenagers singing their names on letters of intent.

It won’t be quite like that for 3-star Georgia football commitment Jamal Meriweather tomorrow. He already signed back in December. There will be no signing ceremony for him among his Pirates on Wednesday. He already held that event back in December. It will just be a signing announcement when that day comes to Meriweather. The 6-foot-7 Meriweather has a very strong senior season. It caught the attention of the Bulldogs who came with a very committable offer. When he flipped from Central Florida on December 5, that didn’t afford him enough time for university admission and acceptance prior to the early signing period on Dec. 21.

Some programs need admission to the university before they officially announce a prospect as a part of the annual signing class. Other schools also require a qualifying ACT or an SAT score in order to do. The University of Georgia is one of those programs. That’s what DawgNation has been told was the holdup with announcing Meriweather as a ‘Dawg. “He’s taken the ACT and everything,” Brunswick High football coach Garrett Grady said. “Everything is good. Georgia has that information already. Everything is working out just fine. They have everything they needed. It is on their end to just process that information. Everything is in good hands. Everything is moving forward.”

Meriweather just needs his admission to UGA. That’s the matter of when the football program will be able to release his signed letter of intent. “It is not just the ACT,” Grady said. “It is just all the paperwork in general for being admitted to the college. It is the application, the whole process and a,l the other things that come with the application. There’s an essay part in there that he had to write. They have got all the information and they are processing it.” He remains the lone unsigned commitment in the 2023 recruiting class that currently ranks No. 2 nationally on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The two-time defending national champions saw 25 members of its 2023 recruiting class sign back in December during the early period. Jamal Meriweather: “The dream itself isn’t over. It has just started” Meriweather was the lone holdover commitment. He won’t be able to enroll until late May or early June. That’s will all come after his Brunswick High School graduation. DawgNation will have its eyes fixed on any news regarding Duce Robinson over the next few days. It is up in the air about whether he will sign or not. There’s also the potential addition of 4-star TE Walker Lyons on National Signing Day for the 2023 class. Let’s also not forget 5-star junior CB Ellis Robinson IV. The nation’s No. 1 CB prospect is also set to make his college commitment on Wednesday. He’s down to Alabama, Georgia, Colorado, LSU and Miami for his choice.