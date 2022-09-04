Greg Sankey: SEC schedule could go to 9 games when needed, uncertain on expanded CFP timetable

Dawgnation Logo
(11) Oregon
3
Final
49
(3) Georgia
  • Kent State
    20
    Final
    Washington
    45
    Boise State
    17
    Final
    Oregon State
    34
    Western Kentucky
    49
    Final
    Hawai'i
    17
  • Florida State
    Sun, 9/4 on ABC @11:30 ET
    LSU
    (4) Clemson
    Tues, 9/6 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    Georgia Tech
    Louisville
    Fri, 9/9 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    UCF
    Boise State
    Sat, 9/10 on CBS Sports Network @1:00 AM ET
    New Mexico
  • William & Mary
    41
    Final
    Charlotte
    24
    Eastern Kentucky
    34
    Final
    Eastern Michigan
    42
    Western Michigan
    13
    Final
    (15) Michigan State
    35
    Virginia Tech
    17
    Final
    Old Dominion
    20
  • Temple
    0
    Final
    Duke
    30
    Tennessee Tech
    10
    Final
    Kansas
    56
    Illinois
    20
    Final
    Indiana
    23
    TCU
    38
    Final
    Colorado
    13
  • Delaware
    14
    Final
    Navy
    7
    Rutgers
    22
    Final
    Boston College
    21
    Buffalo
    10
    Final
    Maryland
    31
    Sam Houston State
    0
    Final
    (6) Texas A&M
    31
  • Colorado State
    7
    Final
    (8) Michigan
    51
    North Carolina
    63
    Final
    Appalachian State
    61
    South Dakota State
    3
    Final
    Iowa
    7
    (13) North Carolina State
    21
    Final
    East Carolina
    20
  • Richmond
    17
    Final
    Virginia
    34
    Northern Iowa
    17
    Final
    Air Force
    48
    Southeast Missouri State
    10
    Final
    Iowa State
    42
    Bowling Green
    17
    Final
    UCLA
    45
  • (23) Cincinnati
    24
    Final
    (19) Arkansas
    31
    (24) Houston
    37
    Final
    UTSA
    35
    Bethune-Cookman
    13
    Final
    (16) Miami (FL)
    70
    UTEP
    13
    Final
    (9) Oklahoma
    45
  • North Dakota
    17
    Final
    Nebraska
    38
    Arizona
    38
    Final
    San Diego State
    20
    Tulsa
    37
    Final
    Wyoming
    40
    Norfolk State
    3
    Final
    Marshall
    55
  • UC Davis
    13
    Final
    California
    34
    (25) BYU
    50
    Final
    South Florida
    21
    Troy
    10
    Final
    (21) Ole Miss
    28
    Nicholls State
    7
    Final
    South Alabama
    48
  • Texas State
    14
    Final
    Nevada
    38
    Florida Atlantic
    38
    Final
    Ohio
    41
    Middle Tennessee
    7
    Final
    James Madison
    44
    Rice
    14
    Final
    (14) USC
    66
  • Morgan State
    7
    Final
    Georgia Southern
    59
    South Dakota
    0
    Final
    Kansas State
    34
    Liberty
    29
    Final
    Southern Miss
    27
    UMass
    10
    Final
    Tulane
    42
  • Elon
    31
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    42
    Illinois State
    0
    Final
    (18) Wisconsin
    38
    Mercer
    16
    Final
    Auburn
    42
    Miami (OH)
    13
    Final
    (20) Kentucky
    37
  • Albany
    10
    Final
    (10) Baylor
    69
    Army
    28
    Final
    Coastal Carolina
    38
    (7) Utah
    26
    Final
    Florida
    29
    Southeastern Louisiana
    7
    Final
    Louisiana
    24
  • Grambling State
    3
    Final
    Arkansas State
    58
    Memphis
    23
    Final
    Mississippi State
    49
    Georgia State
    14
    Final
    South Carolina
    35
    Utah State
    0
    Final
    (1) Alabama
    55
  • SMU
    48
    Final
    North Texas
    10
    (5) Notre Dame
    10
    Final
    (2) Ohio State
    21
    Louisville
    7
    Final
    Syracuse
    31
    Louisiana-Monroe
    10
    Final
    Texas
    52
  • Murray State
    10
    Final
    Texas Tech
    63
    Maine
    0
    Final
    New Mexico
    41
    Colgate
    10
    Final
    Stanford
    41
    Idaho
    17
    Final
    Washington State
    24
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey discussed the future of the league schedule and expanded CFP while attending the Georgia-Oregon game on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 3.
MIke Griffith / Dawg

Greg Sankey: SEC schedule could go to 9 games when needed, uncertain on expanded CFP timetable

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATLANTA — Greg Sankey is not one to rush decisions, but where the future SEC scheduling model is concerned, the commissioner realizes there is a time element.

Sankey told reporters at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday while in attendance for the Georgia-Oregon game that there are no certain timelines where SEC scheduling or CFP expansion is concerned.

“We can make a decision when our campuses need our decisions to be made,” Sankey said, asked how early the SEC could move to a nine-game schedule.

RELATED: Why SEC exits Destin on hold on nine-game schedule

“In Destin we were poised to make a decision, (but) I think we wisely decided more time and information would be helpful to us — and we have a lot more information now than I could have predicted on Memorial Day weekend.”

The CFP Board of Managers on Friday approved a 12-team College Football Playoff format that could begin as early as 2024 or as late as after the 2026 season.

RELATED: How 12-team playoff works, looks and what comes next

A meeting is scheduled on Thursday in Texas to discuss how the CFP might ultimately be implemented early, but Sankey made it clear it would take a lot of work.

“If history is a lesson to help us understand the future, it won’t be easy,” Sankey said. “But minds change, motivations change.

“There’s a bunch of moving parts.”

There had been indications the SEC was ready to go from an 8-game schedule to a 9-game schedule, but the league presidents and ADs left the spring meetings in June with a stalemate on the issue.

The takeaway was the league wasn’t going to add another conference game while the CFP stood at four teams, as another challenging league matchup would diminish the SEC’s chances of getting two teams into the four-team playoff.

Sankey said the league leaders will convene again soon and review the updated details.

“We’ll gather up again this fall, talk through details which we reviewed on a few video conferences,” Sankey said.

“I don’t feel it’s imminent, but we understand the timing, as people have to adjust to non-conference scheduling.”

Sankey said if the league stays with an eight-game schedule, which does not seem likely, there won’t need to be many adjustments once Texas and Oklahoma join the conference.

The Longhorns and Sooners are currently set to join the SEC on July 1, 2025, but that could be moved up a year depending on the Big 12′s current media rights negotiations.

Sankey admits a nine-game SEC schedule would bring more complexities, so the sooner the league knows its direction, the better.

“If it’s nine games, that’s a little bit different impact on non-conference scheduling, so I’m sensitive to that timing,” Sankey said.

“To me what’s unfortunate is we could have spent the last nine months talking about this …. and we’re nine months further behind had we gotten to it in January.”

College football leadership seemed on the brink of approving the 12-team playoff in last summer.

The Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 formed an Alliance that essentially derailed the proposal.

The Big Ten, however, changed its tune after adding UCLA and USC effective 2024 and negotiating a $7 billion media rights deal.

“I didn’t think we’d be back to the story this quickly,’” Sankey said, “but we obviously are.”

