UGA President Jere Morehead makes official statement after Texas, Oklahoma accept SEC invites

Texas and Oklahoma have now officially accepted invitations to join the SEC, and will join the league on July 1, 2025. The SEC announced the move on the day after the league extended the invitation to both programs.

Georgia President Jere Morehead, who doubles as the President of the conference, released an official statement commenting on the matter. “The Presidents and Chancellors of the Southeastern Conference are pleased to welcome the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas,” Morehead said. “Both universities are prestigious academic institutions with strong athletics programs similar in tradition, culture and success to our current member universities. We look forward to a productive and successful future together beginning in 2025.” Related: 3 things: Texas-Oklahoma imminent addition triggers immediate concerns SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey also commented on the two Big 12 schools joining the league. “This is an important moment for the long-term future of the Southeastern Conference and our member universities,” Sankey said. “Oklahoma and Texas are outstanding academic institutions with two strong athletics programs, which will add to the SEC’s national prominence. Their additions will further enhance the already rich academic, athletic and cultural legacies that have been cultivated throughout the years by our existing 14 members. We look forward to the Sooners and Longhorns competing in our Conference starting in the 2025-26 academic year.” It is worth noting that both Sankey, Morehead and the two schools have all publically indicated they intend to join the league for the 2025-26 season. However, insiders have said that Texas and Oklahoma are looking to join the league sooner rather than later.

If that is to happen though, it would come at quite a price tag for the two schools. Due to their existing media rights deals with the Big 12, if Texas and Oklahoma wanted to join the SEC for the 2022 season, the Longhorns and Sooners would each owe the Big 12 $76 million. With the two schools now SEC members, the next steps of the conference realignment process can begin. The biggest aspect to solve when it comes to football is what will be done with the schedule. The SEC has a variety of options to go to, whether it be eight-team divisions, four teams pods or each team having just three protected annual opponents. There are now also some that think the addition of Texas and Oklahoma will delay the process of expanding the College Football Playoff. The Big 12 and PAC 12 have indicated they are not happy with the state of affairs at the moment would prefer not to rush into another big change. ACC coaches like Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and North Carolina’s Mack Brown have also stated that they are not in favor of a 12 team playoff. Related: SEC invites Texas, Oklahoma; social media debates next steps Georgia was previously scheduled to play both Oklahoma and Texas as a part of some non-conference home-and-homes. Georgia is set to visit Oklahoma during the 2023 season before hosting the Sooners in 2031. The Bulldogs are scheduled to visit Texas in 2028 and host the Longhorns in 2029, though that is now after when Texas will have joined the league.

UGA News