Georgia football: Passing yards? TD passes? Check out the first DawgNation over-unders for 2021

DawgNation’s “Cover 4” concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platforms and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too. We’re carrying over the format with a new way to look at the upcoming 2021 season. It allows the Cover 4 panel to explore to try to level set just what the expectations should be for this stout roster and the season up ahead. That said, the quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out as quickly as the two biggest teams in the Big 12 decided to take their talents elsewhere over the last two weeks. The latest “Cover 4” topic is: The first pair of over-unders for the 2021 season JT Daniels: 3750 passing yards Butch Dill Brandon Adams: Over

Why: Despite the limited sample size, Daniels proved in 2020 that compiling passing yards won’t be a problem for him. It also helps that he has an offensive coordinator who seemingly wants to push the limits of the offense. Mike Griffith: Over Why: Only Mac Jones (4500, 13 games) and Kyle Trask (4283, 12 games) passed for more last season, but Kirby Smart and Georgia also have the personnel for a prolific air attack this season. It’s reasonable to think Daniels will throw 30-35 passes per game and finish around 4,000 yards. Connor Riley: Over Why: Assuming we’re using a 12-game regular season, it’s about 312 yards per game to get to that 3750 mark. With what we saw at the end of the 2020 season, Daniels and the Georgia offense proved capable of hitting that mark, even when the ground game wasn’t working. Jeff Sentell: Over (Barely)

Why: If this total was for all QBs, it would be easy. I don’t see Daniels throwing heavy in fourth quarters often enough for that stat-padding to click off 4,000-plus yards in 2021. I also see Georgia’s reserve QBs getting a lot of throws in not-so-contested games in 2021. Here’s another factor: Aaron Murray threw for 3,893 yards in 2012. That’s the only time that a Georgia QB threw for more than 3,525 yards. Ever. Eric Zeier had two seasons of more than 400 attempts. David Greene threw it 438 times in 2003. They never got near 3,750. Football wasn’t so tilted toward the passing game then. But we’re still talking about something that only one UGA passer has ever done before. Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. JT Daniels: 35 touchdowns passes Curtis Compton , Dawgnation Brandon Adams: Over Why: It seems like the answer should be “under.” After all, Aaron Murray is the only Bulldogs quarterback to throw 35 or more touchdown passes in a season. However, if Daniels doesn’t exceed that total this season UGA isn’t a legit national championship contender. The last two national championship-winning quarterbacks combined for more than 100 passing touchdowns in their respective years. That’s what the sport has become. Mike Griffith: Under

