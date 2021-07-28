Georgia football: Passing yards? TD passes? Check out the first DawgNation over-unders for 2021
DawgNation has four staffers who cover Georgia football from every angle: Beat, Daily talk show streams, photos, podcasts, recruiting, videos, etc. The “Cover 4” is: 1) Present a topic; 2) Offer a reasoned response; 3) Share a brisk statement to support that informed opinion; 4) Pepper the page with photos for the big picture. For this edition, we share four pertinent over-unders for the 2021 season.
=============================================================
DawgNation’s “Cover 4” concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platforms and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too.
We’re carrying over the format with a new way to look at the upcoming 2021 season. It allows the Cover 4 panel to explore to try to level set just what the expectations should be for this stout roster and the season up ahead.
That said, the quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out as quickly as the two biggest teams in the Big 12 decided to take their talents elsewhere over the last two weeks.
The latest “Cover 4” topic is: The first pair of over-unders for the 2021 season
JT Daniels: 3750 passing yards
Brandon Adams: Over
Why: Despite the limited sample size, Daniels proved in 2020 that compiling passing yards won’t be a problem for him. It also helps that he has an offensive coordinator who seemingly wants to push the limits of the offense.
Mike Griffith: Over
Why: Only Mac Jones (4500, 13 games) and Kyle Trask (4283, 12 games) passed for more last season, but Kirby Smart and Georgia also have the personnel for a prolific air attack this season. It’s reasonable to think Daniels will throw 30-35 passes per game and finish around 4,000 yards.
Connor Riley: Over
Why: Assuming we’re using a 12-game regular season, it’s about 312 yards per game to get to that 3750 mark. With what we saw at the end of the 2020 season, Daniels and the Georgia offense proved capable of hitting that mark, even when the ground game wasn’t working.
Jeff Sentell: Over (Barely)
Why: If this total was for all QBs, it would be easy. I don’t see Daniels throwing heavy in fourth quarters often enough for that stat-padding to click off 4,000-plus yards in 2021. I also see Georgia’s reserve QBs getting a lot of throws in not-so-contested games in 2021. Here’s another factor: Aaron Murray threw for 3,893 yards in 2012. That’s the only time that a Georgia QB threw for more than 3,525 yards. Ever. Eric Zeier had two seasons of more than 400 attempts. David Greene threw it 438 times in 2003. They never got near 3,750. Football wasn’t so tilted toward the passing game then. But we’re still talking about something that only one UGA passer has ever done before.
Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.
JT Daniels: 35 touchdowns passes
Brandon Adams: Over
Why: It seems like the answer should be “under.” After all, Aaron Murray is the only Bulldogs quarterback to throw 35 or more touchdown passes in a season. However, if Daniels doesn’t exceed that total this season UGA isn’t a legit national championship contender. The last two national championship-winning quarterbacks combined for more than 100 passing touchdowns in their respective years. That’s what the sport has become.
Mike Griffith: Under
Why: More to do with “style points” and Georgia wanting to assert physicality. Only a couple of teams on the schedule are capable of stopping UGA in short yardage.
Connor Riley: Under
Why: I’ll say just under. The Bulldogs still have some really talented running backs and in the red zone, Georgia and Kirby Smart will still feel plenty comfortable giving them the ball.
Jeff Sentell: Over
Why: I didn’t share a stout expectation for passing yardage this fall. That’s because I think the health for Daniels will be at an optimum for Georgia’s best chance to win its last three games for the coming season. I see Georgia playing at least 14 games in the slate up ahead and I see Daniels averaging about 2.6 touchdown passes per game and looking explosive in doing so. That would be 36.4 passing TDs in 2021. I think he can get more than that in 2021. The definition of a wide-open and explosive offense in my book means touchdowns and a lot of points.
Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you are missing out on a lot of special content, including the “KM2″ show with Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton.
Check out the latest edition of “Cover 4 Live” on the DawgNation social media platforms:
“Cover 4” in 2021 so far:
- How should Georgia fans feel about Texas, Oklahoma joining the SEC?
- How strong is Kirby Smart’s overall coaching staff?
- What is the biggest position battle heading into the 2021 season?
- WATCH: The Cover 4 crew tees up their G-Day preview and predictions
- What position group stacks up as the most unproven heading into 2021?
- WATCH: Where Georgia football stands at the halfway point of spring ball
- What position group will be the strongest in 2021 for the Georgia Bulldogs?
- WATCH: Recapping the big winners from Georgia’s 2021 NFL Pro Day
- The biggest reason Georgia has not yet won a national title under Kirby Smart is …
- WATCH: Making a pick for the biggest rising stars on the Georgia football team
- The actual biggest off-season concern for Georgia in 2021 is ….
- WATCH: Mark Richt celebrates his 61st birthday with DawgNation
- WATCH: Discussing the biggest hits and misses from the 2021 recruiting class
- WATCH: How UGA can get the most out of Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton
- WATCH: The former 5-star recruits Georgia needs to step up in 2021
- WATCH: Why 2021 will have a different feel to the Georgia off-season
- WATCH: Why the return of Jordan Davis boosts Georgia’s 2021 season hopes
UGA News
- Georgia football: Passing yards? TD passes? Check out the first DawgNation over-unders for 2021
- Kirby Smart reveals why Georgia needed to add former Clemson defensive back Derion Kendrick
- Kirby Smart encourages Georgia football’s ‘unfinished business’
- WATCH: SEC expansion would only help Georgia football in 1 area
- All-SEC teams show key difference between Georgia, Alabama