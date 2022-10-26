SEC Power Rankings: Top Dawg Georgia aims to limp through rivalry game, Tennessee gaining momentum

ATHENS — Half of the Southeastern Conference football teams are in the AP Top 25, a nod to the team’s incredible depth this season. The SEC still has plenty to sort out, with red-hot No. 3-ranked Tennessee on a collision course for an epic showdown at No. 1-ranked Georgia on Nov. 5. No. 19-ranked Kentucky and UGA-rival Florida will do their best to derail that marquee showdown this weekend, however.

It’s a good bet Vols coach Josh Heupel and Bulldogs’ coach Kirby Smart won’t be overlooking their respective opponents on Saturday. Here’s another ranking of the teams in the SEC, with a quick thought on each: 1. Georgia The Bulldogs have had an off-week to reset but lost defensive back Dan Jackson and might have to get through another week without elite receiver A.D. Mitchell (high ankle sprain) and projected Top 5 pick Jalen Carter (sprained knee)

RELATED: Kirby Smart not optimistic Jalen Carter or A.D. Mitchell will play against Florida 2. Tennessee The Vols lead the nation in total offense with 571.7 yards per game and QB Hendon Hooker ranks among Heisman favorites, but the sneaky statistics keying the surge is the run defense (8th nationally) and rushing offense (24th). 3. Alabama The Tide got back on track in Tuscaloosa with a convincing 30-6 win over Mississippi State and have a bye week to prepare for a pivotal night game at LSU on Nov. 5. 4. LSU

Brian Kelly has proven a strong hire in Baton Rouge, leading the Bayou Bengals to immediate contention in the SEC West behind transfer QB Jayden Daniels. 5. Ole Miss The clock struck 12 on the Rebels’ Cinderella Top 10 start to the season at LSU last Saturday with a challenging trip to Texas A&M on deck. 6. South Carolina Shane Beamer and the feel-good Gamecocks bounced back with four straight wins after a 48-6 home loss to Georgia. As Beamer said, “does this look like a team that quit?” 7. Kentucky The Wildcats are loaded for the stretch run coming off a bye week, looking to keep offensive stars Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez in sync with upset hopes at Tennessee and later at home vs. Georgia. 8. Mississippi State It took three years and nearly all of four quarters for offensive guru Mike Leach to score a TD on Alabama. Starkville types have a week to ponder if the Maroon Bulldogs can ever become true contenders for the West Division with their eccentric head coach. 9. Texas A&M Meanwhile, in Texas, suspensions have added to Jimbo Fisher’s woes, even while there are 86 million reasons why Aggies fans are keeping the faith in the fifth-year head coach after three straight losses. 10. Arkansas