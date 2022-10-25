Kirby Smart on Jalen Carter, AD Mitchell injury status entering Florida: ‘I don’t feel great about either of them’

Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an injury update on Jalen Carter and AD Mitchell. “I don’t feel great about either of them to be honest,” Smart said. “Jalen has probably looked better than AD but I don’t know at this point if either is going to play.” Carter has missed the last two games after sustaining an MCL injury. He had not practiced with the team during the off week as he continued to rehab.

“He’s a phenomenal player,” Smart said on Carter on Monday. “I think you can look at the history there and see. And how does it affect you? You know, it affects your depth more than anything. But it’s not like he’s a one trick pony. I mean, he’s like a -- he can really pass rush good, he can play the run, he’s disruptive. So he’s not a -- you know, just affects just our pass rusher. No, it affects everything because he’s a really phenomenal player and you’d like to have him out there.” Mitchell has played just four snaps since injuring his ankle back in Week 2 against Samford. The talented wide receiver suffered a high ankle sprain and while it didn’t require surgery, it has been a difficult injury for the sophomore receiver to overcome. “AD is a really good wideout,” Smart said. “He has twitch. He has explosive quickness. When you watch just across the country and you watch all these teams plays, there’s -- you know, there’s dynamic receivers.”