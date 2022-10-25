Kirby Smart on Jalen Carter, AD Mitchell injury status entering Florida: ‘I don’t feel great about either of them’
Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an injury update on Jalen Carter and AD Mitchell.
“I don’t feel great about either of them to be honest,” Smart said. “Jalen has probably looked better than AD but I don’t know at this point if either is going to play.”
Carter has missed the last two games after sustaining an MCL injury. He had not practiced with the team during the off week as he continued to rehab.
“He’s a phenomenal player,” Smart said on Carter on Monday. “I think you can look at the history there and see. And how does it affect you? You know, it affects your depth more than anything. But it’s not like he’s a one trick pony. I mean, he’s like a -- he can really pass rush good, he can play the run, he’s disruptive. So he’s not a -- you know, just affects just our pass rusher. No, it affects everything because he’s a really phenomenal player and you’d like to have him out there.”
Mitchell has played just four snaps since injuring his ankle back in Week 2 against Samford. The talented wide receiver suffered a high ankle sprain and while it didn’t require surgery, it has been a difficult injury for the sophomore receiver to overcome.
“AD is a really good wideout,” Smart said. “He has twitch. He has explosive quickness. When you watch just across the country and you watch all these teams plays, there’s -- you know, there’s dynamic receivers.”
Smart did confirm that safety Dan Jackson will be out due to needing foot surgery due to a stress fracture. Smart was unsure when the surgery will take place.
Jackson started the season-opener against Oregon but was replaced by freshman Malaki Starks. Jackson had 16 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception on the season.
Georgia does expect to have both Smael Mondon and Kendall Milton available this week, as both have been practicing with the team. Mondon did not play against Auburn or Vanderbilt due to an ankle injury, while Milton left the Auburn game with a groin injury.
“Smael has looked really good.”
Smart did note that Drew Bobo and Earnest Greene will miss the foreseeable future. Bobo had surgery to repair his labrum, while Greene had back surgery. Smart was hopeful that Greene may return for bowl practices.
The Bulldogs will take on Florida this Saturday, with the game set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS.
Georgia football injury report for Florida
- Andrew Paul (knee, out)
- CJ Washington (neck, out)
- Dan Jackson (foot, out)
- Drew Bobo (labrum, out)
- Earnest Greene (back, out)
- Jalen Carter (questionable, knee)
- AD Mitchell (questionable, ankle)
- Kendall Milton (questionable, groin)
- Smael Mondon (ankle, probable)
- Ladd McConkey (toe/ankle, probable)
- Trezmen Marshall (knee, probable)
