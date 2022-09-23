Around the SEC TV schedule: Quarterbacks take center stage in Florida-Tennessee showdown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Quarterbacks will take center stage in the nationally-televised Tennessee-Florida rivalry matchup on Rocky Top. Hendon Hooker and Anthony Richardson, recently ranked as two of the Top 10 players at their positions in the upcoming NFL Draft, will hold the direction of their programs in their hands at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. RELATED: Tennessee looks for GameDay surge, rising threat in East

The Vols are a 10-point favorite to get what would be their first win over the Gators in six years (and only second in the past 18 meetings) because of how well Hooker fits into Coach Josh Heupel’s uptempo offensive schemes. “It comes down to what your quarterback can highly function with and control the game with,” Heupel told ESPN’s Greg McElroy. WATCH: Hilarious Eli Manning video and visit with Stetson Bennett on Georgia journey

“So you subtly change (with personnel), but the tempo’s a huge part of how we apply pressure to defenses.” Florida coach Billy Napier was complimentary of Hooker’s growth from the time he transferred from Virginia Tech to Tennessee, leading the SEC in pass efficiency last season. “I think they have a great system, Coach Heupel puts him in good position,” said Napier, noting that Hooker has 37 touchdown passes and just 3 interceptions over the past two seasons with the Vols.

“Really good awareness taking care of the ball, (and) he does a good job of extending the play if it doesn’t get muddy. I couldn’t be more complimentary of his growth as a player.” Hooker could be without leading receiver Cedric Tillman, who left last Saturday’s game against Akron with an ankle sprain. RELATED: Kirby Smart explains how Stetson Bennett has become an SEC force Florida could be without middle linebacker Ventrell Miller, who has been listed as day-to-day after suffering a lower-body injury in the Gators’ win over South Florida last Saturday. That would seem to put more pressure on Richardson and the Florida offense, which would not be optimal according to the Gators’ former head coach. Dan Mullen believes Richardson is at his best when he’s relaxed, as he appeared in Florida’s 29-26 upset win over Utah.

There was really no pressure, they weren’t expected to win,” Mullen said. “They were almost the underdog at home and he went out and played. And then the last two weeks you saw a guy that now — as a younger player — is expected to lead the team.” Richardson casts an imposing figure at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds while possessing tremendous speed and athleticism that has caught Heupel’s attention. “His combination of athleticism and size is rare at that position can be an issue at times,” Heupel said on Thursday. “He’s got the ability and arm talent to push the ball down the football field, they have playmakers on the outside. “He has the ability to be a factor in the run game, (and) that could be quarterback designed run game, that could be read game, or that could be him scrambling outside the pocket when his reads aren’t open.” The pick: Tennessee 27, Florida 17 Arkansas vs. Texas A&M -2.5 in Arlington (7 p.m. ESPN)