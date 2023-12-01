ATHENS — Alabama football does not have control of its destiny as it enters into the SEC Championship Game on Saturday.

It’s unfamiliar turf to Coach Nick Saban who has won 16 games in a row in Atlanta, including the past 8 SEC Championship Games his Crimson Tide has appeared in.

Georgia is ranked No. 1 and is a shoo-in to hold the top ranking — and a spot in the Sugar Bowl against the No. 4 seed — with a win over Alabama in the 4 p.m. game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

An Alabama win, however, does not guarantee Saban’s team a spot in the four-team playoff.

Saban, of course, takes issue with the idea that any one-loss team would belong in the playoff over a one-loss Alabama — and he said so on Thursday.

“I think that the SEC is one of the best conferences in the country, (and) I think Georgia is one of the best teams in the country,” Saban said, essentially making his case.

“I think they’re one of the best four teams in the country. I think if we beat them, we’d be one of the best four teams in the country.”

Texas, of course, beat Alabama 34-24 in Tuscaloosa the second week of the season and will also have only one loss (to Oklahoma) if it beats Oklahoma State in the the Big 12 Championship Game.

Saban attempted to explain that away, too.

“With teams, there’s a transformation that goes through the season,” Saban said. “How are you playing now? Where is your team now? How good are you now?

“I think all those things come into play.

I think it would be a disrespect to the SEC if there isn’t an SEC representation in the final four. I do believe that.”

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said he does expect the league to get a team in the CFP.

“I do, (and) I think people would expect me to answer that I do.,” Sankey said. “The overall rigor of our schedule just starting with some simple facts, there are three teams currently ranked in the top 10 with three or more wins over top 25 teams as the rankings currently exist. Two of those teams are Georgia and Alabama.

“Obviously Georgia has distinguished itself the last to years as the national champion, is undefeated to this point. We have a one-loss Alabama team that has continued to improve, has won some significant games, has won games by significant scores and has won some close games. "