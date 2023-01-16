Former tight end Brett Seither reportedly transferring to Georgia football rival

According to Russell Johnson of Rivals , Seither has enrolled at Georgia Tech as a graduate transfer. Seither has two years of eligibility remaining after spending the first four years of his career at Georgia.

Brett Seither was the first Georgia player to enter the transfer portal after the Bulldogs won their second-straight national championship and he appears to be the first to have found a new home.

In going to Georgia Tech, Seither will team up with former Georgia analyst Buster Faulkner, who is now the offensive coordinator for the Yellow Jackets. Faulkner spent the past three seasons on the Georgia staff as an analyst.

Seither had also taken a visit to Nebraska before deciding to head to Atlanta. The Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets play each other on an annual basis, with Georgia beating Georgia Tech 37-14 in Athens this past season.

Seither played in 13 games for Georgia this past season but did not record a catch. He caught three passes for 51 yards in his Georgia career.

Georgia has seen an exodus at the tight end position this offseason, as Ryland Goede and Arik Gilbert are also in the transfer portal at the moment. Darnell Washington declared for the NFL draft this past Thursday, leaving Brock Bowers and Oscar Delp as the only returning tight ends for Todd Hartley.

The Bulldogs did sign Pearce Spurlin and Lawson Luckie in the 2023 recruiting class, with both players already on campus. Georgia is still in the mix for 2023 tight ends Duce Robinson and Walker Lyons as well.

Georgia landed three players out of the transfer portal, landing RaRa Thomas of Mississippi State, Dominic Lovett of Missouri and Smoke Bouie of Texas A&M.