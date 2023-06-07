ESPN tabs Damon Wilson as possible ‘instant impact’ newcomer for Georgia football

In a new transfer portal, more and more teams are springing for instant help rather than developing recruits as they did in the pre-portal days. Even Georgia, which famously didn’t take any players from the transfer portal in 2022, nabbed four players out of the portal this offseason. All four have previous SEC experience, with wide receiver Dominic Lovett looking like the most impactful player of the bunch.

But when you recruit as well as Georgia does — the Bulldogs signed the No. 2 class in the country — you’re bound to have a few standout freshmen. ESPN’s Craig Haubert thinks outside linebacker Damon Wilson falls into the category, as Haubert tabbed Wilson as an instant impact newcomer for the Bulldogs. “An explosive player off the edge, Wilson should play a role as at least a situational pass-rusher early on,” Haubert wrote. “He had two sacks in their spring game.” Dawgnation Dawgnation Damon Wilson’s fast start helps answer a big defensive question for Georgia football Haubert ranked the top 25 programs in terms of which newcomers are likely to make an impact early. Schools that took on more transfers ranked higher, with USC grabbing the No. 1 overall spot. Despite signing the consensus No. 2 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle, Haubert slotted Georgia in as the No. 22 class in terms of instant impact. When you have a team as talented as Georgia, you’re not going to need to go shopping in the transfer portal like some of the other programs to fill needs. The Bulldogs have won back-to-back national championships and seem poised to win a third.

Wilson was Georgia’s top-rated signee in the 2023 cycle, as he was the No. 20 overall player. The Bulldogs beat out Ohio State to land his services. While Wilson undoubtedly had a strong spring game, head coach Kirby Smart wanted to caution against giving too much praise to Wilson. He is still yet to play a game for the Bulldogs after all. “They’re not ready. They know that. They’re working really hard at it,” Smart said after G-Day of Wilson and freshman Jordan Hall. “The sooner they get ready, the better we’re going to be. Because we’re going to need both those guys to step up and play. They’re just young. It’s okay to be young. They have a ways to go and I think they’ll get there. I think both of those guys will contribute and help us next season. I’m very pleased with where they are and how hard they work but they’re not there yet.” Haubert did offer some praise for two other 2023 Georgia signees, though he believes they are more long-term plays rather than players who can pop during the 2023 season. “If his performance during Under Armour All-America week was an indication, the sideline-to-sideline presence of LB Raylen Wilson will be tough to keep off the field,” Haubert said. “Joenel Aguero’s blend of speed and physicality could make him one of Georgia’s next top defenders.” Georgia saw freshmen Mykel Williams and Malaki Starks play big roles for Georgia in 2022, so there is a track record of freshmen making immediate contributions on championship-winning teams. Brock Bowers led Georgia in receiving yards as a freshman back in 2021 as well.

UGA News