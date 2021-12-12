Dan Lanning thanks Kirby Smart, makes official statement on becoming Oregon head coach
Dan Lanning will be the next head coach at the University of Oregon. But before he begins running the Oregon program, the soon-to-be former defensive coordinator took some time to thank Georgia coach Kirby Smart.
Oregon put out a statement with some initial comments from Lanning. He took some time to thank those who helped him become the next head coach at Oregon.
“I am overwhelmed with gratitude to Coach Kirby Smart and his wife, Mary Beth, and to every player, coach, staff member, and person at the University of Georgia who contributed to our success, I thank you,” Lanning said.
Lanning takes over for Mario Cristobal, who left to become the Miami head coach. Lanning spent the past four seasons at Georgia, serving as the defensive coordinator for the past three.
Georgia announced that Lanning would stay on through the College Football Playoff, as well as that Glenn Schumann and Dan Muschamp would serve as co-defensive coordinators moving forward.
Smart took the time to thank Lanning in a statement put out by Georgia.
“We are so happy for Dan and his family,” Smart said. “He and Sauphia have been an important part of our Bulldog family for the last four years, and we thank them for all they did for Georgia Football and the Athens community. Opportunities like this are a testament to a successful program.”
Lanning was a two-time finalist for the Broyles Award as the defensive coordinator at Georgia. The Bulldogs had one of the top defenses in the sport this season, with Lanning playing a key role in calling it and building it.
The new Oregon head coach also explained as to why he took the job.
“I am honored and humbled to be selected to lead one of the premier programs in the nation at the University of Oregon,” said Lanning. “I want to personally thank President Schill, the Board of Trustees, athletic director Rob Mullens and Mr. and Mrs. Knight for their trust in me. I’m excited to roll up my sleeves and get to work with our players in the pursuit of championships. “It is clear there is a vision and alignment within the entire Duck Nation. We are staged for success and look forward to building on the strong foundation that currently exists in Eugene. Our goal is to win championships and develop our players both on and off the field.
Mullens also explained why he selected Lanning to run the Oregon program. The Ducks won the Pac-12 twice under Cristobal. Oregon also is one of two Pac-12 programs to make the College Football Playoff since its start in 2014.
“Dan is an outstanding, high-energy football coach who will provide a world-class experience for our football student-athletes,” Mullens said. “He is a tremendous recruiter and developer of talent, and we will continue to compete for championships while providing an environment where our football student-athletes can develop to their fullest potential in the classroom, on the football field, and as people.”
Lanning’s first game will be against a familiar foe, as Georgia and Oregon open the 2022 season against each other in Atlanta. Smart is 3-0 against his former assistants, twice beating Sam Pittman and beating Shane Beamer this season.
Georgia will take on Michigan in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31.
