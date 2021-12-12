Dan Lanning thanks Kirby Smart, makes official statement on becoming Oregon head coach

Dan Lanning will be the next head coach at the University of Oregon. But before he begins running the Oregon program, the soon-to-be former defensive coordinator took some time to thank Georgia coach Kirby Smart. Oregon put out a statement with some initial comments from Lanning. He took some time to thank those who helped him become the next head coach at Oregon.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude to Coach Kirby Smart and his wife, Mary Beth, and to every player, coach, staff member, and person at the University of Georgia who contributed to our success, I thank you,” Lanning said. Lanning takes over for Mario Cristobal, who left to become the Miami head coach. Lanning spent the past four seasons at Georgia, serving as the defensive coordinator for the past three. Georgia announced that Lanning would stay on through the College Football Playoff, as well as that Glenn Schumann and Dan Muschamp would serve as co-defensive coordinators moving forward. Smart took the time to thank Lanning in a statement put out by Georgia. “We are so happy for Dan and his family,” Smart said. “He and Sauphia have been an important part of our Bulldog family for the last four years, and we thank them for all they did for Georgia Football and the Athens community. Opportunities like this are a testament to a successful program.” Lanning was a two-time finalist for the Broyles Award as the defensive coordinator at Georgia. The Bulldogs had one of the top defenses in the sport this season, with Lanning playing a key role in calling it and building it.

