Kirby Smart excited to see what near-peak Darnell Washington looks like for Georgia football

ATHENS — It’s hard not to be awestruck every time you see Darnell Washington. It’s like seeing the dinosaurs for the first time in Jurassic Park . On a team full of athletic freaks, the junior tight end towers over his teammates at 6-foot-7 and 275 pounds.

That weight is just as important as his massive frame, as Washington looks noticeably trimmer as he enters his third preseason camp. It hasn’t been easy for Washington with regards to his weight — something plagued former Bulldog Jordan Davis as well — but entering August, he feels pretty close to peak condition.

“I feel good but I could always feel better in terms of my weight,” Washington said. “Just being able to play more (is important).”

Washington’s head coach went a little bit farther in his praise of the junior tight end. The physical strides Washington made become even more impressive when you consider he spent much of the spring recovering from a broken foot.

“He’s really in a good spot,” Kirby Smart said. “You know, he’s a guy that I came in on Sunday, and he’s out there running on his own on a day that was off. He’s got a purpose. He’s practicing to be driven. And excited to see, you know, what he can do. It’s going to be important that we get him in good, physical conditioning shape to be good to go in this training camp.”

Smart adds that Washington was in the best shape of his Georgia career entering spring practice. But just before the Bulldogs were set to take the practice field, Washington broke his foot. The mammoth tight end missed four games last season due to a broken foot as well.

The injury put a dent in the progress Washington made in the winter months. But it appears he’s gotten back to those peak fitness levels.