Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,501 (Aug. 10, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what UGA running back James Cook said about the Bulldogs’ potential for a national championship this season.

Georgia football podcast: James Cook concerned with national championship, not stats

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart and key players, including running back James Cook met with reporters Friday to kick off the 2021 season, and there was plenty of optimism on display. I’ll talk more on today’s show about what Cook and Smart had to say about the potential for a big step forward for UGA’s offense.

10-minute mark: I’ll share the latest on three-star linebacker Carlton Madden Jr.