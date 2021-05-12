Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,438 (May 12, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Texas A&M hiring away former UGA staffer Nick Williams and the impact that could have on the Bulldogs’ recruiting efforts.

Georgia football podcast: SEC rival pulling out all stops to combat UGA’s recruiting success

Beginning of the show: Georgia defensive analyst Nick Williams is leaving the program to take a similar job at Texas A&M. The move provides a chance at professional development for Williams, but it also potentially impacts the 2022 recruiting cycle as Williams was a key factor in the recruitment of several of the Bulldogs top prospects -- including five-star defensive tackle commit Bear Alexander.

I’ll examine the ramifications of Williams’ departure on today’s show.