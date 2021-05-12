Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,439 (May 12, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former West Virginia All-American defensive back Tykee Smith recently said about his upcoming transfer to UGA, and what the expectations are for what he’ll provide for the Bulldogs this season.

Georgia football podcast: All-American transfer DB eager to arrive at UGA

Beginning of the show: Former West Virginia defensive back Tykee Smith had a big season for the Mountaineers in 2020 -- earning All-American honors from multiple publications. However, that chapter is now behind Smith, and now he’s eager for the next phase of his career this fall at Georgia.

“Can’t wait to get to UGA,” Smith recently tweeted.