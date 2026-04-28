You might not have realized it, but Georgia made a bit of history this weekend when offensive lineman Micah Morris was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round.

For many UGA fans, that was probably a moment to appreciate the love the former Super Bowl champs continue to show to the Bulldogs, and to be sure, that’s worth recognizing. However, there was more significance to that than just the team that selected Morris.

According to Zach Barnett of FootballScoop, Morris’ selection made 2021 Georgia officially the most talented team in the 21st century based on Barnett’s data analysis.

Using what he calls his “Selection Points” formula, Barnett said UGA’s 2021 roster -- which finishes with 45 total draft picks -- moved ahead of 2017 Alabama as the most talented team of the 2000s.

Formulas such as these aren’t always easy to comprehend, but the total number of draft picks produced certainly is, and it is without question an incredible feat to have had so much talent on one team at the same time.

It’s also a fun excuse for UGA fans to relive great memories from an unforgettable season -- a championship team that rightfully takes its place in the history books.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

How many Georgia players were selected by the Eagles in the in the previous five drafts?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Morris the latest Bulldog to be drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have done it again, adding another Georgia Bulldogs to their roster.

Morris was drafted by the Eagles. Morris came off the board in the sixith round with the No. 207 overall pick.

Morris was a multiyear starter for the Bulldogs at both offensive guard spots. He brings a toughness and strong physical skillset to the next level and could help Philadelphia bolster its offensive line.

Morris is the second Georgia offensive lineman to be drafted, as Monroe Freeling was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft. He is the eighth Georgia player overall to come off the board.

UGA athletics daily schedule

Tuesday, April 28:

Baseball vs. Troy: 3 p.m.

Georgia eager to see how QB Bryson Beaver grows

Bryson Beaver is not your typical freshman quarterback at Georgia.

For one, he never committed to play for the Bulldogs as a high school prospect. He actually signed with Oregon as a member of the 2026 class.

He made his way to Athens only after the quarterback succession plans changed at both Oregon and Georgia. The Ducks brought in Dylan Raiola in the transfer portal, clearing the way for Beaver to look elsewhere.

He ended up at Georgia, who needed a quarterback after Jared Curtis left the Bulldogs for Vanderbilt at the 11th hour.

Georgia had long circled Curtis as the guy in the 2026 recruiting class. So much so that the Bulldogs didn’t make serious recruiting efforts to land some of the top signal callers in the 2027 recruiting class.

The Bulldogs have seen a number of top prospects come off the board, with 5-star prospect Elijah Haven being the latest to do so. He picked Alabama over Georgia, his other listed finalist.

Georgia still has a few options when it comes to possible 2027 quarterback prospects, but the longer the Bulldogs go without finding their next quarterback prospect, the more important Beaver continues to become for the program.

“Bryson Beaver’s done some good things when he’s had an opportunity to,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Beaver. “We’re fighting like (heck) to get him all the reps we can each and every day in practice. That’s where it’s hard to get that many guys reps.”

Beaver was one of seven Georgia quarterbacks to get reps in the team’s spring game. Most of his work came in the second half, where he had some nice flashes.

Photo of the day

Georgia quarterback Bryson Beaver (18) during Georgia’s annual G-Day spring game on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 18, 2026. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh /Dawgnation)

Quote of the day

Smart on Beaver:

“He’s had some moments of really good throws, and he’s had some moments of some bonehead decisions. And I think he’d be the first to tell you that. He’s getting work, that’s the positive thing.”

Illinois coach calls out Georgia again

It would seem that Illinois head coach Bret Bielema is not a fan of how the Georgia Bulldogs ended up with running back Josh McCray last season.

Over the weekend, the father of former Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love went viral after discussing how his son turned down lucrative offers to go to and play for Notre Dame out of high school. The move worked out for Love, as he was taken with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

However, multiple online accounts have falsely said that Love’s father said Georgia was one of those schools that pursued his son. In the interview, Love’s father never mentions any schools by name.

Bielema fell for the misinformation by reading the tweet instead of clicking on the video to hear what Love’s father actually had to say.

In doing so, the Illinois coach seemed to further reveal how he still feels about his former running back.

“Wish they had succeeded... because they came and got outs #famILLy,” Bielema tweeted.

Trivia answer

Seven