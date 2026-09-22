Morning, y’all!

It’s a rainy, dreary morning in Atlanta, but don’t look now: Looks like we could have some solid, sunny weather for Georgia-Oklahoma in Athens Saturday.

While we hope for that, we’ve got several things to get into today, from a star Oklahoma defender potentially going down injured to talking through Monday’s press conference to still uncovering a few things from Georgia’s 45-17 beatdown of Arkansas over the weekend.

First, let’s talk Georgia center Drew Bobo, who is thrilled to be unleashed against an elite Oklahoma defense. Bobo no longer needs to play with the bulky wrap that was used to protect an injured hand:

“I’m excited to be un-clubbed, the first three weeks (it was) adjusting … I got used to it in camp but it’s still different with how big it is, you can’t really get your hands inside too well,” said Bobo, the Bulldogs’ fifth-year senior and preseason All-American said Monday.

“But being un-clubbed on Saturday is going to be really fun, just having an opportunity to play a really good defense without the club and have both hands.”

Bobo and the Georgia offensive line look to be at their best at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday when they welcome Oklahoma and its vaunted defense to Sanford Stadium.

“I think they are a really athletic group, a really talented group, they have a lot of depth,” Bobo said of the Sooners’ defensive front. “They play a lot of guys and they’re pretty multiple with what they do.”

Read Mike Griffith’s full story here.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (center, standing) and Georgia offensive lineman Drew Bobo (center, crouching) prepare for an offensive play during their game against Tennessee State at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in Athens. Georgia won 63-3. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

What stood out after rewatching Georgia football win over Arkansas

Talyn Taylor, whatever happened there

Upon first glance, it looked like quarterback Gunner Stockton had just missed Talyn Taylor for a would-be touchdown.

Taylor was open, having separated from the Arkansas defense and Stockton had time to fire an accurate pass.

Yet it turns out, there was a reason Taylor wasn’t exactly where he needed to be to haul in the short pass from Stockton. An excellent release off the line of scrimmage left Arkansas’ La’khi Roland trying his hardest to stay close to Taylor. The Arkansas defensive back ended up grabbing a handful of Taylor’s jersey, which did just enough to prevent Taylor from getting where he needed to.

“He didn’t get many opportunities on Saturday, not by his choice,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Taylor. “There was a (pass interference) that he’s probably going to catch a touchdown on. He ran a couple great routes on plays that protection broke down. He’s done a great job. He’s improved on his physicality and blocking. That’s always a big asset for him.”

The penalty led to a first down, giving Georgia another chance at points. On the next third down, Jaden Reddell would draw a pass interference penalty to give Georgia a third first-and-goal on the drive.

Taylor didn’t record a catch on the afternoon. It was his first such game this season. Still, the red zone target was an encouraging one. It was a strong rep for Taylor, who figures to be much more involved in the Georgia passing offense this week against Oklahoma.

“I think he’s gotta continue to get better and improve, but it’s on little things that he continues to grow and get more confidence in,” Smart said.

Georgia wide receiver Talyn Taylor (left) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch against Western Kentucky defensive back Tony Newsome Jr. during the second quarter in football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Zykie Helton, offensive guard and fullback

After the consecutive third-down pass interference penalties, Georgia decided the best way to score was by running into the teeth of the Arkansas defense.

To do so, it decided to bring in some extra beef. Ekene Ogboko came in at right tackle, moving Juan Gaston to right guard.

On first down, Georgia slotted Zykie Helton in at fullback, placing running back Chauncey Bowens behind him in the formation.

Bowens followed the 300-pound freshman into the end zone, with Helton moving multiple Arkansas defenders on the play.

“I think he’s just really impressed me with his athletic ability and just how strong he’s come in as a freshman and how well he’s fit in with our group, really,” Bobo said. “He’s a great guy to be around. And then every time we’re in the film room, he’s coming in there with us. Just, it’s really impressed me how mature he is coming in as a freshman, too.”

It was not a perfect game from Helton, as he had a bust on a run play early in the game. Still, it’s hard not to be impressed with how quickly Helton has proven to be a contributing player for the Bulldogs.

Helton and the Georgia offensive line will see a step up in competition this week, facing an Oklahoma defensive front that could well be the best in the country.

Helton needs to be as good at right guard as he was at fullback on Saturday.

Read Connor Riley’s full story here.

Georgia offensive lineman Zykie Helton (center) pass blocks for Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (behind Helton) during their game against Tennessee State. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Oklahoma’s star defender suffers knee injury, per report

Oklahoma All-American defensive tackle David Stone suffered a “lower-body” injury in the Sooners’ practice on Monday, according to multiple sources, including SoonerScoop, Sooners on SI and ESPN.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Stone will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, while Sooners on SI reported the injury is to Stone’s left kneecap and there are concerns it could be season-ending.

Oklahoma plays at No. 2 Georgia at 3:30 p.m. ET against a Bulldogs offense that leads the SEC in scoring (59.3 points per game), yards per play (8.69), rushing yards per carry (7.31) and third-down conversion rate (62.1%).

Fifth-year senior Braxton Fely, a transfer from Boise State who started 14 games for the Broncos last season and recorded 5.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for a loss along with five quarterback hurries is considered among the top options if Stone’s injury is as serious as feared.

The Sooners (2-1), with Stone anchoring its defensive front through the first three games, lead the SEC in fewest points allowed, pass yards allowed and third-down conversion rate.

Smart doesn’t often respond directly when asked about opposing players outside of the quarterback position, but he was quick to share his take on Stone and Oklahoma’s vaunted defense as a whole.

“I’ve got much respect for him and all of them,” Smart said at his Monday press conference. “To be honest with you, there’s not a guy on their defense that comes in — and they rotate guys — that doesn’t play with great pad level and great effort.

“When you turn on the tape, they run to the ball like they’re in elite shape. They don’t get tired. They strike. They knock back. They get off blocks, and (Stone) is the leader of that, but they all do.”

Read Mike’s full story here.

Speaking of Oklahoma’s defense:

What Georgia must do to crack Oklahoma’s top-rated defense

If you missed Monday’s On the Beat episode, Mike Griffith and Cody Chaffins took a look at where Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo’s offense stands heading into a matchup with the Sooners, who have proven to have one of the best defenses in the nation.

You can watch on YouTube here.

(DawgNation) (DawgNation /Dawgnation)

Trivia time

Since 2021, what is Georgia’s record in its last 45 games against SEC opponents?

Injury updates

Running back Nate Frazier left the game in the third quarter of Georgia’s win over Arkansas. He had 75 rushing yards and a touchdown when he exited the game. Smart said on Saturday that Georgia’s leading rusher had gotten dinged up and could’ve returned to the game if need be.

On Monday, Smart said Frazier is going to be fine and that the Georgia running back should play this week.

Through three games, Frazier has rushed for 202 yards and five touchdowns. Bowens ran for three touchdowns in the win for the Bulldogs against the Razorbacks.

“Interchangeable parts,” Smart said of the Georgia running back room on Monday. “I mean, they all play, they all work, they all do the same practice habits. So I love those guys. I like all our backs. So I’m excited about Bo (Walker) … and keep getting better.”

Wide receiver Isiah Canion left on Georgia’s opening drive of the game with what the broadcast said was a right leg injury.

With Canion out, Georgia saw Thomas Blackshear have an uptick in snaps. He played a career-best 39 snaps in the win over Arkansas, also leading the wide receiver room in snaps. He had zero receptions on three targets.

Georgia expected Canion to be a big-time addition out of the transfer portal after he spent the previous two seasons at Georgia Tech. Through three games, Canion has three receptions for 28 yards.

Craig Dandridge leads Georgia in receiving to this point, thanks in part to a 61-yard touchdown catch he had in the win over the Razorbacks.

“He works really hard,” Smart said. “Craig is very smart and very intelligent. He’s savvy. He plays fast. He catches the ball and he runs after the catch. He made a great catch on a bubble pass that he probably shouldn’t have caught. And then he caught the big ‘over’ and broke a tackle. So we tell our guys all the time: If you catch the ball well and you break tackles, you’re gonna get touches.”

The SEC will provide an official update on the status of Georgia’s injured players on Wednesday this week as a part of the league’s availability reports. Georgia was also without Tyriq Green, Chase Linton, Justice Fitzpatrick and Marcus Harrison for the game against Arkansas.

“They’ll all be back soon,” Smart said when asked about Green, Linton and Canion.

Read Connor’s full story here.

Georgia-Vanderbilt game time, TV Network TBA

Georgia will have to wait a little bit longer to learn its game time and TV Network for its Week 5 game against Vanderbilt.

The game will start at either noon or 12:45 p.m. If it starts at noon, ESPN or ABC will broadcast the game. The SEC Network will air the 12:45 p.m. game.

A final decision regarding Georgia’s game against Vanderbilt will be made after this weekend’s slate of games.

This will be the first time these two teams have met since the 2023 season, with Georgia winning that game, 37-20. The last time Clark Lea’s team visited Athens, Georgia won by a score of 55-0 back in 2022.

Read Connor’s full story here.

Trivia answer

42-3