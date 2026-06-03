Hey, y’all!

Your morning coffee may not even have worn off by the time Georgia is set to face Mississippi State in the first game of super regionals this Saturday.

And Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks has expressed disappointment with the Bulldogs’ scheduling draw.

Georgia will host Mississippi State at 11 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday (schedule TBD Monday if the teams split the first two games and a third matchup becomes necessary). Although it’ll be an early morning, I’m sure y’all remember the infamous noon kickoff for Georgia and Arkansas when College Gameday came to Athens for the Top 10 showdown in 2021.

“To be that loud at noon it’s beyond elite,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after the win. “Let’s call it like we see it. We challenged the fans because I knew we needed them. They answered the bell. The players answered the bell. Total team unity and effort and buy in from the fan base and everyone else.”

Regardless of the early start time, I’m sure the crowd at Foley Field will be fired up to watch Georgia in Game 1 Saturday.

Here’s more on Brooks’ take:

“Nothing says top remaining seed” like an 11am Saturday start for Game 1,” Brooks posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Super regional schedules

Here’s the schedule for the other super regional games (I’m only including the first two games of the series, since a third game the following day might not be necessary).

Morgantown Super Regional (West Virginia vs. Cal Poly)

Friday, noon, ESPN2

Saturday, noon, ESPN2

Troy Super Regional (Troy vs. Little Rock)

Friday, 5 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Chapel Hill Super Regional (UNC vs. USC)

Friday, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday, 2 p.m., ESPN

Auburn Super Regional (Ole Miss vs. Auburn)

Friday, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Sunday, 5 p.m., ESPN

Lawrence Super Regional (Kansas vs. Oklahoma)

Saturday, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Sunday, 6 p.m., TBD

Tuscaloosa Super Regional (Alabama vs. St. John’s)

Saturday, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Sunday, 3 p.m., TBD

Austin Super Regional (Texas vs. Oregon)

Saturday, 8 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, 9 p.m., ESPN

After supers conclude, the eight teams left standing head to the College World Series. Georgia hasn’t been to Omaha since 2008 and won the CWS in 1990.

Newcomers to watch

Let’s talk football!

Between the transfer portal and Georgia’s 2026 signing class, the Bulldogs welcomed almost 40 newcomers to the roster for the upcoming season.

Three of those new additions have been singled out, landing on ESPN’s list of the top 100 newcomers in the sport.

Wide receiver Isiah Canion

Georgia’s No. 1 wide receiver last season was Zachariah Branch, who was also a transfer. Canion, who comes in at No. 41, is a much different player than Branch but one expected to lead the Georgia passing attack. He comes in from Georgia Tech and fills a pretty big need at the wide receiver position.

Canion had just one catch in Georgia’s spring game and he did miss time this spring with an ankle injury.

“He is a long strider who covers ground quickly and brings a vertical presence,” ESPN’s Billy Tucker said of Canion. “Despite his size, he also has short-area quickness. Canion plays strong through contact and has good high-point ability. After the catch, he is a tough runner who fights through defenders. He has the athletic tools and traits to become an impact SEC player for the Bulldogs this season.”

Tight end Kaiden Prothro

Prothro is another promising pass catcher for the Bulldogs, and came in at No. 50. He signed as a member of the 2026 recruiting cycle after a record-breaking career at Bowdon High School. He was the No. 38 overall player in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the 2026 cycle. He was Georgia’s second-highest signee in the class.

While Prothro is listed as a tight end, he mostly worked out of the slot position. That was by design as the Bulldogs try to get him up to speed.

“He’s done a good job of just picking up the offense, being like a plug-and-play guy that we can put in multiple positions, which is rare to see from a guy so young,” Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie said of Prothro. “That’s a credit to him of picking it up and spending so much time in the bullpen learning the offense. And the kid’s got God-given talent.”

Safety Khalil Barnes

Barnes, who came in at No. 52 on the list, transferred in from Clemson after starting for the Tigers the last three seasons.

Barnes had little trouble adapting to life at Georgia this spring, as he quickly transitioned into the star spot on the Georgia defense.

Expect Barnes to be a consistent contributor in Georgia’s secondary. The Bulldogs added three defensive back transfers last season, but none made a sizable impact for Georgia.

Photo(s) of the Day

... Of these newcomers to watch and future Bulldog contributors:

Georgia wide receiver Isiah Canion (6) warms up during 2026 G-Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia tight end Kaiden Prothro (80) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during 2026 G-Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia defensive back Khalil Barnes (7) warms up during 2026 G-Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

4-star Joakim Gouda knows where he wants to play

Joakim Gouda knows his way around social media.

He just didn’t like what he had seen of late. That’s part of the reason why he moved up his commitment date from July 1 to June 1. Gouda had been ready to be a Dawg for a while, but saw no need to wait any longer.

He was a little ticked. Maybe even a Junkyard Dawg kind of mad.

“I’ve been seeing all of them Twitter comments,” he said. “They’ve been talking about Georgia.”

Gouda was referring to a group of rival fans online. But there’s more these days. There’s always been the “Disney Dawgs” who see everything with their red and black-tinted Oakleys on. But there’s a new faction of “Disappointed Dawgs” who chirp about every little thing.

Some pointed out that the Bulldogs have fallen in love with recruiting 3-stars. The lifeblood of the program had been recruiting elite high school prospects, but it had not been the same this cycle.

When 5-star TE Jaxon Dollar committed to UGA on April 29, that decision was followed up by verbal pledges from five consecutive 3-star prospects.

“I’ve been seeing all the naysayers and what they’ve been saying online about the program at Georgia,” Gouda said. “I just wanted to go public with it just to show them that there’s still some real stuff going on here with this 2027 class. Some people just don’t get it.”