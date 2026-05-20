On Tuesday, we spoke on DawgNation Daily about some growing buzz around Georgia’s secondary.

KJ Bolden has frequently been mentioned among the top safeties in the country, but now cornerback Ellis Robinson is getting some love too. If this duo plays up to its potential in 2026 they could provide a major boost to UGA.

One of Kirby Smart’s challenges to his team during spring practice was to be more disruptive defensively. Most of us have taken that to mean he wants more plays made behind the line of scrimmage -- such as sacks and tackles for loss.

A good secondary can help make that task easier even if the players on the back end of the defense aren’t the ones making the plays up front.

Simply stated, a quarterback’s job is to read the defense, spot the open man and deliver the football. If Bolden, Robinson and the other Bulldogs defensive backs are doing their jobs then opposing quarterbacks won’t see open receivers quite as quickly. Their hesitation could keep the ball in their hands long enough for pass rushers to make more plays.

That’s certainly what Georgia hopes will be true, and this fall we’ll find out if some of these emerging stars can truly live up to the expectations growing around them. If they do, big things could be in store for the entirely of the Bulldogs defense as well.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

What game did former announcer Larry Munson say, “Look at the sugar falling from the sky?”

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Georgia baseball welcomes ABS challenge system

The upcoming SEC baseball tournament will use a challenge system for balls and strikes similar to MLB’s automated ball-strike challenge system.

Count the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs as strongly in favor. The system will be used on an experimental basis for the tournament, which begins on Tuesday at the Hoover Met Complex in Hoover, Alabama.

“I love it, obviously, you know, I think I’ve been one of the big proponents of it,” said Georgia coach Wes Johnson, who spent 2019-2022 as pitching coach for the Minnesota Twins. “Talked a lot about it two years ago, after coming from Major League Baseball, knowing that they were putting it in. … They were testing it out in some of the lower levels of the minor leagues. And so, I’ve been a big proponent of it. I like it. I know people think it’s going to slow the game down. They’ll find out it’ll actually speed it up.”

The Bulldogs (43-12 overall, 23-7 SEC) clinched the SEC regular season title Saturday, the program’s first since 2008. They will face the winner of Missouri-Mississippi State on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.

UGA athletics weekly schedule

Thursday, May 21

Baseball in the SEC tournament: 4 p.m.

Softball at Tennessee in the NCAA Super Regionals: 7 p.m.

Friday, May 22

Softball at Tennessee in the NCAA Super Regionals: 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 23

Softball at Tennessee in the NCAA Super Regionals: 11 a.m. (if needed)

How Georgia host a ‘perfect’ official visit

Amare Patterson surged to a 10.51 time in the 100 meters this spring. He even paired that up with a 21.5 in the 200. His recruiting is moving along at the same pace.

That was proof he has sprinter’s speed to add to his 6-foot-1 and 191-pound frame. His game is yards after catch, and his elusiveness has earned a “YAC” nickname that sometimes shows up on sweatshirts on his social media.

Florida wants him. LSU wants him. Georgia just took its last best shot at him on its annual scavenger hunt recruiting weekend.

He said it was a “perfect” official visit.

“It was really like what they are about,” Patterson said. “They were showing me all the players they developed. They are proven winners. That’s something I want to do. I want to win and get developed at the same time. They told me they could do both of those things for me. They proved it also.”

Patterson was moved by a video produced by the UGA creative staff over the weekend. He said the video that the recruiting guests saw on Saturday was about 23 minutes long.

Photo of the day

4-star WR Amare Patterson posed in the Georgia football uniform during his official visit from May 15-17, 2026, in Athens, Georgia. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Quote of the day

Patterson on Smart:

“He and I have sat down a bunch of times. Because you know I’ve been there like six times. We sat down. It was really basically the same. He was like, ‘We want you,’ and he liked that my family always came with me and all that. His message was the same: That I was a priority and they wanted me there.”

Police report provides additional details into Ja’Marley Riddle arrest

New details regarding the May 8 arrest of Georgia defensive back Ja’Marley Riddle have emerged.

Riddle was arrested on charges of possession of more than one ounce of marijuana and possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance, both of which are felonies. Riddle was also charged with speeding, a misdemeanor.

Per the arrest report obtained by DawgNation, an undercover officer observed a red Dodge Durango traveling at a speed estimated to be around 95 miles per hour while traveling south on I-95 on Friday, May 8, just after noon ET in Brunswick, Georgia.

When the arresting Glynn County patrolman stopped Riddle, he noted that Riddle was “extremely nervous and shaking,” as he spoke to the officer. The officer could smell “an overwhelming odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.”

The officer asked Riddle to step out of his vehicle, and Riddle complied. The arresting officer had an additional officer and a K9 officer to come and conduct a free air sniff around the vehicle.

The officer asked Riddle if he had any marijuana inside the vehicle and Riddle told the officer he did not. Riddle then granted consent to the officers to search his vehicle. The arresting officer was initially unable to locate any marijuana in the car. But the assisting officer pulled a heat-sealed bag from a backpack that had been in the backseat.

Inside the backpack, officers found multicolored packaging, some with a leafy substance labeled marijuana and some with vapes that stated THC.

Trivia answer

1982 vs. Auburn