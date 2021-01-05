Georgia QB JT Daniels makes his return official, 2021 title hopes leap

ATHENS — Georgia football quarterback JT Daniels indicated he’s returning to the Bulldogs for the 2021 season, trigger more players’. announcing they are also returning.

Found my new home, now we got unfinished business Go Dawgs 2021 pic.twitter.com/UgAMJb5ToL — JT Daniels (@jtdaniels06) January 5, 2021

Moments after Daniels’ posted, Georgia got the great news that two other projected starters would be back in 2021:

• Georgia RB James Cook announces return for next season

• UGA DT Devonte Wyatt makes his plans to come back official

Daniels’ return is expected to set up an explosive 2021 season for the Bulldogs’ offense.

Georgia was 4-0 with Daniels as its starting quarterback in 2020. The USC transfer overcame offseason knee surgery to help the Bulldogs secure season-ending wins over Mississippi State, South Carolina, Missouri and Cincinnati.

The announcement is a step in the right direction for Coach Kirby Smart’s retention efforts. Georgia has already lost at least three underclassmen to the 2021 NFL Draft:

• Junior cornerback Eric Stokes

• Redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari

• Junior center Trey Hill

UGA still awaits decisions from juniors Jordan Davis, James Cook, Tyson Campbell, Jamaree Salyer and Zamir White.

Smart has Georgia on a run of four-straight Top 10 finishes after an impressive come-from-behind win in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

The Bulldogs had their backs to the wall in the 24-21 win over the Bearcats, rallying from a 21-10 deficit to record the biggest fourth-quarter comeback win of Smart’s 5-year tenure as head coach.

Daniels, who transferred to UGA from Southern Cal last May, drove the team from its own 20-yard line with 1:29 left and no timeouts and into the field goal range of Jack Podlesny, who proceeded to drill the game-winner.

The new Bulldogs quarterback deflected credit to Ojulari, Podlesny and tailback Kenny McIntosh immediately after the game on the field.

In the postgame news conference, Daniels used his platform to send a heartwarming message to teammate James Cook, who missed the game on account of the sudden death of his father.

Daniels also shared the connection he has felt with his coaches and teammates since arriving in Athens.

“At this point, I feel like I’ve been here for years,” Daniels said. “Instantly when I came in I felt a connection with the team, a connection with the way this program is run is the way I would say it. We’re all about ball.

“Over the last two and a half months, I’ve really just enjoyed the time of being with like-minded guys that are all about work, all about ball, all about competing.”

Georgia fans can be excited that Daniels will be around another season in Athens to compete some more, starting with the Sept. 4 opener against Clemson in Charlotte, N.C.

At least one NFL mock draft, from CBS sports, projected Daniels as a first-round pick.

Daniels’ four games weren’t enough for him to be listed in NCAA stats, but here’s where would have projected in the rankings:

Yards per game passing

307.75 — 10th

Completion percentage

67.23 — 18th

Touchdown passes

25 (2.5 per game, projected) — 12th

Pass efficiency rating

178.49 — 10th

