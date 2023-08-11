clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

Georgia football has a lot of talented players on its roster. Eleven of them made First Team Preseason All-SEC at last month’s SEC media days.

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise to see that ESPN has tabbed two Bulldogs as players who can shape the College Football Playoff race.

The first is Brock Bowers. He checked in at No. 21 on ESPN’s list, falling into the “Pure transcendence potential” category for ESPN’s Bill Connelly.

“I’m basically putting Bowers on this list as a personal challenge, a dare,” Connelly wrote. “What can you possibly do to top what you’ve already done at a position that doesn’t tend to see these sorts of things?”

Bowers led Georgia in receiving in each of the past two seasons, scoring a total of 24 touchdowns in that time.

Even with some changes on the Georgia offense, Bowers doesn’t intend on slowing down. Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley raved about the junior tight end earlier this week.

“Any box you create, he checks it. Just from a kid standpoint. The kid is the hardest worker I’ve ever met,” Hartley said. “He’ll be the first one to breakfast. He’ll be the first one in the training room to get his ankles taped. He’ll be the first one in the meeting room. He’ll be the last one to leave the field. If we do a 10-yard sprint, he’ll be the first one to win the 10-yard sprint. If we do a 30-yard sprint, he’ll be the first one to win the 30-yard sprint. You get the point I’m making. That is what makes him special.”

The other Bulldog to make Connelly’s list was Georgia quarterback Carson Beck. Connelly placed him as the third most important figure in College Football Playoff race.

Beck was in the same tier as Alabama’s potential starting quarterback and Ohio State’s potential starting quarterback. Only Penn State’s Drew Allar and Tennessee’s Joe Milton ranked higher than Beck.

“He showed discernible improvement between 2021 (44% completion rate, 7.3 yards per dropback) and 2022 (74%, 8.8), but it was all in garbage time,” Connelly wrote. “Will he and new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo form the tandem required after Bennett and Todd Monken set such a high bar last year? Georgia will roll through most of 2023, but Bennett still had to come through in key moments, and Beck will, too.”

Beck hasn’t yet been named the starter as he is still battling Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton to be named the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs.

Beck had the strongest spring game of the quarterbacks, but he will have two key scrimmages to fully separate himself from the capable Vandagriff and Stockton.

Bobo made it a point to highlight how important those scrimmages will be in determining Georgia’s starting quarterback.

“It’s the closest thing we can get to a game. How are you going through those situations when you’re out there with the team by yourself,” Bobo said. “There is no coaches on the field. The bottom line for a quarterback, it’s can we execute. Are we going to be able to execute and get us in the right play, get us in the right protection, run the offense, handle third down situations, red zone situations, and that’s what we’re looking for. Handling those situations in a game and having continuity on offense.”

Georgia has won back-to-back national championships and will be looking to make it three in a row. The last team to accomplish that feat was Minnesota in the 1930′s.

The Bulldogs open the season on Sept. 2, when they host UT-Martin.

ArticleArticle Related
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football podcast: CBS writer explains how UGA can complete …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
WATCH: Everything Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said during fall …
ATHENS — Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo was asked about Huston Mason and Nick Chubb to open his press conference on Thursday.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Mike Bobo explains how he’s grown as he starts his second stint as …
ATHENS — Mike Bobo made it clear he didn’t intend on being Georgia’s offensive coordinator, again. He said there was never a formal offer to return three years ago and that …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Dell McGee updates the progress of the Georgia running back room, injuries …
ATHENS — Dell McGee began his press conference by answering a question about the positive progress made by Branson Robinson. McGee affirmed that the sophomore running back …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Dell McGee doesn’t sugarcoat pass-catching chops of his running …

Jack Leo
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Mike Bobo shares his thoughts on the quarterback battle, what will be …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

ESPN tabs 2 Georgia football players among the ‘most important’ in …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Ellis Robinson IV: Why the nation’s No. 1 cornerback is a ‘Dawg

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

WATCH: Everything Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said during …

Connor Riley
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.