“He showed discernible improvement between 2021 (44% completion rate, 7.3 yards per dropback) and 2022 (74%, 8.8), but it was all in garbage time,” Connelly wrote. “Will he and new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo form the tandem required after Bennett and Todd Monken set such a high bar last year? Georgia will roll through most of 2023, but Bennett still had to come through in key moments, and Beck will, too.”
Beck hasn’t yet been named the starter as he is still battling Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton to be named the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs.
Beck had the strongest spring game of the quarterbacks, but he will have two key scrimmages to fully separate himself from the capable Vandagriff and Stockton.
Bobo made it a point to highlight how important those scrimmages will be in determining Georgia’s starting quarterback.
“It’s the closest thing we can get to a game. How are you going through those situations when you’re out there with the team by yourself,” Bobo said. “There is no coaches on the field. The bottom line for a quarterback, it’s can we execute. Are we going to be able to execute and get us in the right play, get us in the right protection, run the offense, handle third down situations, red zone situations, and that’s what we’re looking for. Handling those situations in a game and having continuity on offense.”