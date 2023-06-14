Georgia reportedly to visit Alabama as part of 2024 SEC schedule

A report from Chip Brown of 247Sports also has Georgia making a trip to Texas to take on the Longhorns during the 2024 season.

Georgia and Alabama have played some epic games over the years. And it appears the two sides will meet again in 2024, with Charlie Potter of BamaOnline reporting the Crimson Tide will host Georgia as a part of the 2024 SEC slate.

The full 2024 schedule will be announced at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.

Georgia last played Alabama in the 2022 National Championship Game, with Georgia coming away with a 33-18 win. The victory gave Georgia its first national championship since the 1980 season.

The Bulldogs last visited Alabama during the 2020 season, with the Crimson Tide winning 41-24. That game took place during the Covid season when attendance was limited.

Georgia lasted hosted Alabama during the 2015 season. That was prior to Kirby Smart’s arrival at Georgia, as he was still the defensive coordinator when the Bulldogs lost 38-10 in a soaked Sanford Stadium.

According to Billy Lucci of Texags.com, Georgia will not play Texas A&M. The Bulldogs have still not yet visited College Station, Texas.