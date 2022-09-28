Kirby Smart updates Arik Gilbert status with Georgia football team
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Arik Gilbert has been practicing with the team this week, but he stopped short of saying he’ll be traveling with the team this week.
The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs play at Missouri at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Columbia.
“A.G. has been practicing with us and he’ll be day to day, and hopefully help us this year,” Smart said on the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday.
Smart described Gilbert’s status as “day-to-day throughout the week” leading up to last Saturday’s Kent State game, too. Gilbert dressed but did not play.
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. recently ranked Gilbert as the No. 1 player at the H-Back in the upcoming NFL draft.
Smart did not clarify the status of defensive back Javon Bullard, who was charged with a DUI early Sunday morning, saying it would be handled internally.
Bullard is not expected to travel or play, based on previous UGA disciplinary policies.
Smart said preseason All-SEC defense tackle Jalen Carter, who has been limited by an ankle injury, is getting more work in practice and rotating in the line getting more work.
Receiver Ladd McConkey is also getting more work this week, per Smart, after being limited in practices last week.
“It’s a usage of volume issue, not really an injury that was sustained, he has a toe issue,” Smart said. “This week he’s been much better. We shut him down last week for two days.”
Smart said defensive back Tykee Smith and linebacker Xavian Sorey, neither of whom played any defensive snaps against Kent State, are “fine.”
Sorey played six special teams snaps in the 39-22 win over the Golden Flashes, while Smith did not play.
Georgia availability update:
DT Jalen Carter (ankle, probable)
WR Ladd McConkey (foot, probable)
RB Kenny McIntosh (thigh, probable)
TE Arik Gilbert (personal, questionable)
WR Arian Smith (ankle, questionable)
WR A.D. Mitchell (ankle, questionable)
WR C.J. Smith (knee, doubtful)
DB Javon Bullard (personal, doubtful)
CB Nyland Green (hamstring, doubtful)
RB Andrew Paul (knee, out)
LB CJ Washington (neck, out)
